More green spaces could be concreted over in Luton, if a clause to protect these areas is left out of a new Local Plan for the borough, the council’s Liberal Democrat group is warning.

Luton’s current Local Plan makes it clear that no parks or green spaces should be built on, unless suitable alternative open areas are provided as a replacement, according to the council’s Liberal Democrat opposition group.

A report seeking endorsement of an ‘issues and options’ document for the new Local Plan for Luton and supporting aspects was presented to the local authority’s overview and scrutiny board.

The Local Plan is scheduled for adoption in December 2028. Areas covered include providing suitable and sustainable homes, supporting economic development, town centre and retail, addressing and adapting to climate change, and connectivity and transport.

It also includes communities, sport and recreation, place making and design, protecting and enhancing the natural environment, sustainable Infrastructure and funding, consultation arrangements, and development management policies.

A timetable for the production of a new Local Plan for Luton was approved by LBC’s executive in July, said a report to the board. “At this stage the document doesn’t include planning policies or identify new sites for development.

“The public consultation will inform a draft Local Plan, scheduled for public consultation in March 2026. This will contain draft policies and proposals.”

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks asked for several questions to be put in a public consultation on the new Local Plan, including: “Should the Local Plan retain the clause in the current document to protect green open spaces?”

Labour Saints councillor Ghulam Abbas said: “Surely that’s what the Local Plan is doing, protecting green open spaces. Most of this is in the options already.

“Can’t we treat this as councillor Franks’ consultation comments, rather than this board’s view?” he recommended.

Labour Central councillor Mohammed Yaqub Hanif added: “On green spaces, there’s a national review taking place. You can’t ask for something that nationally might be rejected.”

The amendment proposed by councillor Franks was defeated by six votes to five. In a statement after the meeting, he explained: “Some of the Labour councillors don’t believe the council’s scrutiny process is there to make constructive and helpful suggestions for the good of the community.

“Rather they regard it as an opportunity to block any suggestions coming from the Liberal Democrat opposition councillors. The council has concreted over too many green open spaces already. We’ve a list of 15 and it appears they’re planning to build on some more.”

Labour council leader and Lewsey councillor Hazel Simmons said in a statement: “Following a debate, the Labour group voted against the amendment by councillor Franks as the members felt the items in the motion are included in the draft document.

“It remains a draft document where comments can continue to be made and councillor Franks is at liberty to send those in an individual capacity.”

The board endorsed the documents, which are due for an eight-week public consultation starting next month.