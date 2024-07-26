Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luton Borough Council increased its spending on making staff redundant last year, new figures show.

The amount spent by councils across England making staff redundant rose for the first time in six years.

The Local Government Association said councils are facing "significant financial pressures", with the number of employees falling over the last decade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government figures show around 20 people were made redundant by Luton Borough Council (LBC) in 2023-24.

UK five pound, ten pound, twenty pound and fifty pound notes with one pound coins. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA

This cost the council £615,000, at an average of £25,600 per redundancy package – up from £230,000 from the year before. The number of redundancies is rounded to the nearest 10.

LBC was contacted for a comment.

Nationally, councils spent just under £200 million on redundancies in the year to March – up from £183 million and the first rise since 2016-17.

An LGA spokesperson said: "The number of people working in local government has reduced in size over the last decade as councils continue to face significant financial pressures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In this context, councils make decisions based on their contractual and legal responsibilities when determining the level of severance or settlement payments made to their employees.

"Councils need adequate funding and longer-term certainty to meet rising costs and demand pressures and avoid more redundancies.

"This will also prevent exacerbating an already acute capacity crisis in some areas, with more than nine in 10 councils experiencing staff recruitment and retention difficulties."