The council has won the gold award for six years running

The RSPCA has given Luton Borough Council a special award for its commitment to stray dog services, after winning the gold title for six years running.

The charity held its PawPrints awards ceremony in Leeds and for its 15th year, the RSPC handed out platinum awards to six authorities.

Lee Gingell, RSPCA’s public affairs manager for local government, said: “We wanted to do something really special for those who have received awards year after year for their commitment to animal welfare. There were a whopping 36 public bodies who have won gold for the last five years or more which is an incredible achievement.”