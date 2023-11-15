Luton Borough Council wins special RSPCA award for stray dog services
The RSPCA has given Luton Borough Council a special award for its commitment to stray dog services, after winning the gold title for six years running.
The charity held its PawPrints awards ceremony in Leeds and for its 15th year, the RSPC handed out platinum awards to six authorities.
Lee Gingell, RSPCA’s public affairs manager for local government, said: “We wanted to do something really special for those who have received awards year after year for their commitment to animal welfare. There were a whopping 36 public bodies who have won gold for the last five years or more which is an incredible achievement.”
Chris Sherwood, chief executive at the RSPCA, said: “Local government plays a vital role in improving animal welfare which is why we’re so pleased to work in partnership with these organisations, and why I was thrilled to attend the awards this year and celebrate their remarkable achievements for animals.”