Luton Borough Council's vision for 2040 praised by Local Government Association

An ambitious 2040 vision for Luton promoted by the local authority has been praised by the Local Government Association (LGA).

Over four days, 155 borough council staff and partner organisations took part in a corporate peer challenge, giving evidence during 60 meetings.

Luton Borough Council (LBC) invited the LGA to conduct a peer review of the council and its wider system, according to a report to its overview and scrutiny board. A corporate peer challenge assesses the performance and productivity of local authorities.

Luton Borough Council. Picture: Olivia Preston

A report published on LBC’s website today (July 8) “champions Luton’s 2040 vision, which focuses on creating a healthy, fair and sustainable town, where everyone can thrive, and nobody has to live in poverty”, said the council.

“It also describes how LBC, working with its partners, is determined to change its perception and reputation, rewriting the narrative, and putting the town and surrounding area on a more positive footing.

“The peers said the strong partnerships between voluntary and community groups, statutory, faith, education and business sectors has laid the foundation for Luton 2040.”

A position statement was prepared and a timetable of meetings, discussions and visits designed in order to give peers the best opportunity to understand the strengths, assets, challenges and areas for development within LBC, explained the report to the board.

The peers produced a post-review report containing recommendations they expect the council to implement around executive decision-making, councillor development, financial management and transformation capacity.

Other recommendations affect a finance review, developing a Luton 2040 roadmap, an affordable housing delivery plan, improved town centre safety, LBC’s economic growth policies and its people strategy delivery.

The LGA expects all councils to take part in a peer challenge once every five years, and LBC’s last one was in 2018.

An action plan detailing how LBC will deliver on the recommendations is to be published by August 14th, added the report to the board.

“The peers will return in January 2025 to review LBC’s progress and a final report regarding the developments the council has made will be produced by March 2025.

“A number of the recommendations focus on the Luton system, including developing shared one-year, three- and five-year milestones, both within the council and across its partners.”

Labour council leader and Lewsey councillor Hazel Simmons said: “The LGA corporate peer challenge report recognises the huge determination and progress we’re making here to transform our town.

“We want to ensure all our residents thrive, with positive health outcomes for everyone. It also appreciates we’ve major challenges to meet.

“More affordable housing is urgently needed in Luton. But there are significant limitations because of national policy, space available in Luton and lack of funding in local government.”

She added: “We’ll be writing to the government about this shortly. We’re looking at how other councils manage their housing issues and look forward to sharing our robust plan for alleviating future housing pressures.