Luton casino applies to increase number of slot machines

The casino. Picture: Google Maps

A Luton casino has submitted an application to increase the number of gaming machines.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grosvenor Casinos Limited has submitted an application to Luton Borough Council seeking to vary its existing Small Casino Premises Licence for its Park Street West venue.

It wants to change the ratio of gaming machines to live gaming tables from 2:1 to 5:1, in line with the latest amendments outlined in The Casinos (Gaming Machines and Mandatory Conditions) Regulations 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed variation would allow a greater number of gaming machines to be operated on the premises, without any structural alterations to the building. The only changes involve adjustments to the layout of machines and tables.

Residents and businesses are invited to view details of the application and submit any written representations to the council's Licensing Service. Those eligible to comment include individuals living close enough to be affected by the changes, businesses with relevant interests, or representatives of either group.

Representations must be submitted by August 31 to: Licensing Service, Luton Borough Council, Town Hall, George Street, Luton, LU1 2BQ or email [email protected]

Further information is available directly from the Licensing Service.

Visit the public notices portal to see more applications in Luton – from road closures to planning.