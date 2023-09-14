Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Groups and organisations in Luton could get their hands on grants of up to £4,000 from the Luton Citizens' Fund.

Teams running projects or services for communities across the town can now apply for money from Luton Council and Luton Rising.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The scheme is aimed at funding projects that will benefit people in Luton. To qualify the project must work to improve one of the following: equality, social inclusion and diversity; health inequalities; work and skills; the lives of children and young people, or tackling serious youth violence; the environment and/or work towards net zero carbon emissions.

The council paid a total of £119,683 in exit packages last year

Councillor Hazel Simmons MBE, leader of Luton Council, said: “Voluntary groups and projects are incredibly valuable in building strong and inclusive communities. The Luton Citizen’s Fund is a great way of involving people in creating and delivering projects that benefit and are valued by the local community.”

Last year, the fund supported 43 new grassroots projects in the town. Cllr Simmons MBE added: "I am delighted that we are able to repeat this initiative again this year and look forward to seeing the exciting new ideas that I know will be put forward.”

Projects must take place in Luton and be run by not-for-profit organisations in the town. Suggested projects will be shortlisted. Those groups will go to a public gathering and give a short informal talk about their project. Members of the public will rate each project and decide where funds are allocated.