Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Community leaders, emergency services staff and councillors stood united outside the Town Hall to show their solidarity against all forms of hatred in Luton.

The council organised a discussion with Luton North and South MPs, faith and education leaders, and Bedfordshire Police’s Chief Constable to talk about Islamophobia, hearing from young people who have been affected by the issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes five years after a gunman entered two mosques and murdered 51 Muslims in New Zealand on March 15, 2019. The United Nations have named this date as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, to honour those who died that day.

Community leaders and council staff outside the town hall. Picture: Luton Council

The meeting looked at the progress that has been made, and explored what can be done to tackle hate crime and the impacts of the crisis in Gaza.

Hazel Simmons MBE, leader of the council said: “The events at Christchurch five years ago were a reminder to us all of the constant need to be vigilant. Men, women and children murdered in their place of worship for one reason… because they were Muslims. Those evil actions against one group of people, simply because of who they are, will never be tolerated.

“The world continually faces the challenge to transcend differences and show understanding and love, rather than hatred. Sadly, this is not always an easy path, but it is one we are utterly committed to as a town. One of Luton’s greatest strengths is the diversity of its communities. It is really important that whatever tensions and concerns there may be, that each one of us is able to exchange views in a spirit of respect and civility, free from hatred and incitement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“On the International Day to Combat Islamophobia we stood together with our friends, colleagues and partners to say ‘there is no place for hate in Luton.’”