Luton Council admits ‘officer oversight’ in £2m Wandon Park land sale

Work starting on the park. Picture: Friends Of Wandon Recreation Park

Luton Borough Council has admitted its transfer of land at Wandon Park to its housing development company went ahead without proper approval, calling it an “oversight by officers”.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The admission was made in an official report published ahead of the council’s Executive meeting on November 3. The council is looking to formally approve the sale of the site, which was transferred to Foxhall Homes Limited for £2 million.

The document states that the land was transferred in July 2025 without the required report being returned to the Executive for final sign-off, despite this being a condition of the council’s decision made in January 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It read: “The land edged in red on the plan attached at Appendix 2 was transferred to Foxhall Homes Limited without a further report being made to the Executive.

“This oversight by officers is addressed in this report. Legal Services confirm the transfer was lawful and remains binding.

Despite the sale still being legally sound, campaigners from the Friends of Wandon Park group claim the council’s explanation does not hold up.

A spokesperson for the group said: “You can’t have an oversight on the sale of a property for £2 million. That’s just not acceptable. They knew exactly what they were doing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sale of the land has been controversial, with many living in the surrounding area lodging objections to the now-approved plans to build 60 homes on the park.

Luton Borough Council spokesperson said: “The transfer was legally binding. However, a further report to the Executive, as was required by a previous approval to transfer the land, was not taken before completion. This was a procedural oversight by officers, not a matter of illegality, and will be formally corrected with a report to the Executive on 3 November 2025.

“The original decision to dispose of the site was approved by the Executive in 2016 and reaffirmed in 2023, subject to statutory public consultation, which was carried out during February 2023 and considered objections to the transfer. The focus now is on ensuring the correct procedure is completed while continuing to deliver much-needed affordable family homes for local residents.”

The council added that the transfer was to build “affordable homes that Luton families urgently need” and tackling the shortage of homes is one of its top priorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Friends of Wandon Park spokesperson said: “They’ve admitted in black and white that the proper process wasn’t followed. All we want now is honesty from the council. They’ve not been honest with us from day one.”