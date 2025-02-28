Luton Council at fault for multiple issues with leaks, damp and mould

Luton Council was at fault for multiple problems with leaks, damp and mould in its social homes in 2024, new figures show.

The figures come amid a massive rise in rulings against social landlords for these issues, with a charity warning new legislation may not be enough to improve social housing conditions.

The Housing Ombudsman deals with complaints from social housing tenants about the state of their accommodation.

In cases where the landlord has failed to do something, caused unreasonable delays or failed to help its tenants, the ombudsman can rule the tenant has been a victim of maladministration.

Figures from the organisation show there were three such findings related to leaks, damp and mould in properties managed by Luton Council in 2024.

There were no maladministration rulings for these issues in the four years prior.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Luton Council takes the issue of dealing with damp and mould cases seriously and seeks to ensure that any reports are dealt with in a timely manner. Since the initial publication of the Coroner’s report around the tragic case of Awaab Ishak, we have reviewed all our policies and procedures and have a robust action plan in place around the management of damp and mould cases.”

Across England, the number of maladministration findings related to leaks, damp and mould nearly doubled from 893 in 2023 to 1,739 in last year.

Meanwhile, findings of 'severe' maladministration also rose, from 237 to 354 instances. This is where the landlord's behaviour was judged to have had a 'seriously detrimental impact' on the tenant.

There were no rulings of severe maladministration against Luton Council over the past five years.

Housing associations were found to be at fault 1,062 times last year, while local authorities were in the wrong 673 times.

Richard Blakeway, the Housing Ombudsman, said landlords have been improving their response to damp and mould, making it easier for tenants to report issues.

However, he warned some landlords are repeatedly falling short, with some repairs outstanding until the ombudsman intervenes.

"In the most serious cases, landlords have not considered the circumstances of the household, such as health conditions or children being present," he added.

Lambeth Council in London fared the worst of any local authority, with 60 findings of maladministration.

The council spokesperson added: “The Housing Ombudsman performs an important role within social housing sector, and we work closely with them on any cases that they investigate. Whilst findings of Maladministration are disappointing, the findings can refer to deadlines within internal processes, rather than dealing with the issues around damp and mould.

“It is important to state that the Government has redefined the powers of the Ombudsman in the past year and the Housing Ombudsman is now working closely with the Housing Regulator. The changes in the Ombudsman powers means that they can make orders against a landlord, whereas in the past they could only advise (although we have always complied with any advice from the Ombudsman) This may account for 3 cases of maladministration this year, out of a total of 8400 council properties, and none previously, as opposed to our service standards deteriorating.”