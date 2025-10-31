Luton council avoiding sending waste materials to landfill under new contract

Luton Town Hall. Picture: Olivia Preston

None of Luton’s contract waste has been sent to landfill under its new deal with SUEZ group, a monitoring report for the local authority’s overview and scrutiny board revealed.

A progress update was provided on the contract, which began around 18 months ago. The SUEZ Group was appointed as LBC’s new waste contractor for eight years initially, with the option to extend this by a further two years.

The contract covers the waste transfer station at Kingsway, two household waste recycling centres, and the disposal of all residual waste from these sites,” according to a report to the scrutiny board.

SUEZ has committed to maximise diversion of all contact waste from landfill where possible, aiming towards sending less than ten per cent of municipal waste to landfill by 2035, said the report. “None of Luton’s contract waste has been sent to landfill so far, at the time of writing.

“The council wants to improve its overall recycling rate towards a national target of 65 per cent by 2035, with the contractor required to contribute towards this by seeking markets for materials which are hard to process.

“SUEZ will look to minimise emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases from the transport, processing, treatment and disposal of contract waste to contribute towards authority net zero (2040) targets.

“The company is committed to tackling traffic issues impacting residents and highway users caused by operations at the Kingsway site, with a redesign of the front yard to provide parking for a number of large vehicles.”

Labour Farley councillor Dave Taylor asked about the environmental footprint of taking waste for incineration.

LBC’s strategy and sustainability service manager Shaun Askins replied: “Currently the majority goes to the Rookery South energy recovery facility, near Bedford.”

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks wondered what plans there are “to deal with the smells and flies problem affecting residents by the Kingsway waste transfer centre”.

Mr Askins explained: “There’s a petition board in place meeting regularly and residents are raising a number of issues, including smells and flies.

“We’re working with that group and a number of councillors and service directors to resolve those, and making some good progress. The group has asked the council to look at options in the future about the waste transfer station and its potential relocation.

“As part of the petitions board, we’re working with SUEZ on a simple system to stop any queuing on Kingsway. The main board of SUEZ is supportive.”

Councillor Franks requested an annual monitoring report “to include what’s being done to deal with the noise, smell and flies issues” at Kingsway.

Liberal Democrat South councillor Steve Stephens agreed, saying: “A new depot is something the residents want.

“There were serious problems identified. I’ve seen the pictures of the fly infestations. This is looked over and not always followed through.

“So has any work taken place looking at relocating the depot away from where it should never have been among the population of Kingsway?”

Mr Askins added: “The petitions board has given us a distinct direction to consider all the options, whether with third parties or with adjacent councils, and that work has begun.”