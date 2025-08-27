Luton council debt has increased to £722million - but it claims borrowing is essential to improve the town

Councils in the UK added £7.8bn to their growing debt pile in the space of a year - the BBC Shared Data Unit has found. v.1

Councils in the UK added £7.8bn to their debt pile in the year to April 2025, according to analysis by the BBC Shared Data Unit – with Luton Borough Council’s debt rising from £722.2m at the end of 2023/24 to £760.9m at the end of 2024/25.

The council said its borrowing reflected long-term investment plans rather than short-term financial pressure.

Figures from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) show local authorities owed a combined £122.2bn to lenders as of April 2025. That was the equivalent of £1,791 for every resident.

Luton Town Hall. Picture: Olivia Preston

The total was up seven per cent from £114.5bn, or £1,677 per resident, a year earlier.

Councils are allowed to borrow to fund projects such as schools, leisure centres and theatres. They can also borrow to invest in property designed to generate income above debt repayments.

But the increase was partly driven by a near tripling of short-term lending from central government. In some cases, this had been used to plug gaps in council revenue budgets rather than pay for investment and town centre improvements.

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU), described the growing levels of debt as “extremely worrying”.

He said: “That is not a sustainable system. As one local government finance officer said to me, it’s essentially payday loans for local governments.

“I don’t think the government would say that’s it’s long-term ambition. They would say that is what we have had to do to paper over the cracks while we introduce a new funding system for local government.”

In Luton, council borrowing rose from £722.2m at the end of 2023/24 to £760.9m at the end of 2024/25 – an increase of 5.36 per cent.

That equates to £3,293.36 per resident.

Councillor Rob Roche (Labour, Northwell), portfolio holder for finance at Luton Borough Council, said: “The council’s debt position reflects our strategic commitment to long-term investment in Luton’s future, aligned with our Luton 2040 vision.

“Major regeneration projects – such as town centre redevelopment, new housing and mixed-use developments, and the acquisition of homes to support residents facing homelessness – are being funded through capital borrowing.

“While this borrowing contributes to the increase in total debt, these investments are essential for driving economic growth, reducing inequality, and building a more sustainable and inclusive town for generations to come.

“It’s important to stress that this borrowing does not undermine the council’s financial stability or its ability to deliver essential services.”

Councillor Roche explained that much of the debt is structured as “income-generating”, including debenture loans to the council’s wholly-owned companies London Luton Airport Ltd and Foxhall Homes Ltd.

He added that these loans provide interest payments back to the council, which “not only cover the cost of borrowing” but also contribute “surplus” income to fund vital services.

“Furthermore, as development schemes progress, the capital invested will be recovered through rental income and property sales, helping to manage and reduce debt over time,” he said.

“While headline figures may appear high, they can be misleading without context. When income-generating loans to the airport company are excluded, our adjusted debt per person drops significantly – from £3,293.36 to £1,098.82 – placing Luton among the more financially prudent local authorities.

“These loans have funded major infrastructure and expansion projects and contributing to the airport’s estimated valuation of ~£2 billion. We remain committed to managing our debt responsibly, ensuring it continues to serve our residents’ interests both now and in the years to come.”