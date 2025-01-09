Luton council faces criticism over lack of consultation as it backs devolution plan for Bedfordshire and Milton Keyes

Luton Town Hall

A devolved strategic authority covering Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes, run by an elected mayor, has the backing of Labour-run Luton Borough Council.

But the local authority’s chief executive Robin Porter and council leader Hazel Simmons have been criticised by the Liberal Democrat opposition group for not consulting the council first.

The Labour government’s devolution White Paper was published last month, setting out details of the party’s plans. Bedford, Central Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes (BLMK) could be in the first wave of the new strategic authorities to be created by May 2026.

Councillor Simmons wrote in a letter to her LBC colleagues: “After careful consideration of the English devolution White Paper, the council believes we should be entering talks with the government to establish the full benefits of a strategic authority for BLMK.

“We understand our position will be challenging to some and not supported by all, for which we apologise. A BLMK footprint would seek to achieve the maximum overall benefit to our residents, with the best chance of delivering the improvements and progress they so badly need.

“We’ll seek to work with government to devolve more powers to local people that will improve their lives. I’m therefore writing to confirm that LBC would only be prepared to take forward an expression of interest in a mayoral strategic authority on a BLMK footprint.

“BLMK is a cohesive single geographical and functional economic area, with alignment in several key business sectors, including aerospace, defence, logistics, high value engineering and advanced technology.

“The prospect of Universal Studios UK in Bedford and the expansion of London Luton Airport are huge opportunities for the regional economy, while also of national significance.

“We operate on a single BLMK integrated care board (ICB) footprint, with shared services in public health and preventative healthcare,” she explained. “But we feel we could do much more.

“The White Paper details how a strategic authority with a directly elected mayor could adopt greater powers over local areas. While not wishing to predetermine any outcome, our interests lie in all aspects contained in the document.

“That includes discussion on how devolved powers can boost our local economy, as well as provide better public transport, greater access to better jobs, increased sustainability and more affordable housing.

“We think there’s a large amount of scope for service improvement and future alignment of emergency services, such as Bedfordshire Police and the county fire and rescue.”

A statement from Liberal Democrat LBC councillors said: “There are 240,000 Luton residents and this is a decision made by two people, one of whom has never been elected by anyone and doesn’t even live in the town.

“Decisions which affect people’s everyday lives should be taken as close to those affected as possible. We don’t want rulings on anti-social behaviour, speeding traffic, town centre regeneration, our schools, homeless families, and bin emptying taken in a far-away place by people who know nothing about Luton.

“Before councillor Simmons and Mr Porter made this decision, they should have at least consulted the whole council.”

Mr Porter distributed the letter on behalf of councillor Simmons, confirming it has been shared with regional colleagues.

“Should the government decide to take BLMK forward as a priority area, there’ll be a consultation through the Spring before this comes back to full council in September,” he added.

The local authorities have until tomorrow (Jan 10th) to respond to an invitation to be part of the government’s priority programme.