Luton council "failing massively on construction apprentices"

A Luton borough councillor has accused the local authority of being stuck in the past over its handling of apprenticeships.

The council “fails on its procurement massively on construction apprentices”, according to Labour Challney councillor Tom Shaw.

He repeated a previous request for a report around the increasing number of young people locally not in education, employment or training (NEETs).

LBC’s director inclusive economy Sinead McNamara was presenting a report on a new economic growth strategy for Luton until 2032 to its overview and scrutiny board.

She acknowledged the borough has large numbers of economically inactive (people), which is “a key piece of work” for the local authority.

Councillor Shaw referred to the rising NEETs figures, saying: “One reason is if students who want to go into construction haven’t got English and Maths, they have to drop out of the course at Barnfield College and Central Beds College.

“Why are we still dealing with them instead of a proper construction training college, which will take those NEETs kids no matter what their outcomes are from schools?”

Ms McNamara replied: “The Avenue Centre for Education (ACE) school on Cutenhoe Road has what was our old construction skills college, which was where this strand should be picked up.

“I’m happy to take this back because it isn’t just Barnfield and Central Beds. That’s really important because we’re picking up those 20,000 construction jobs coming through, not just for Luton but for Universal, so we’ve made this a priority.

“The NEET figures have risen nationally. We know through the ‘Get Britain Working’ paper focuses on NEETs and we’re liaising with the Department for Work and Pensions.

“Having submitted our proposals, we’re waiting to find out whether this will be funded and at what level. That’s gone through the South Midlands (regionally) and Luton has a strand. NEETs is one, as is south-east Asian women.

“We know we’ve large numbers of economically inactive (people) and it’s a key piece of work we need to do.”

Councillor Shaw added: “I don’t think procurement take that into account, but you say they do.

“I think the council fails on its procurement massively on construction apprentices. Why can’t we deal directly with the construction firms which are prepared to take on apprentices, instead of going through the colleges?

“It seems we’re stuck with the old ways of doing things and we’re not prepared to change. Is anyone going to take responsibility for producing a report on NEETs, so we can see the plan to deal with the issue?”

Ms McNamara explained: “One of the challenges when you take on a construction apprentice is we need to ensure there’s a pipeline once the company has left or finished that piece of work.

“If they’re under the council apprentice brokerage model, we can keep their employment and move them to different sites.”

Portfolio holder for children’s, families and education services and Labour Farley councillor Javeria Hussain told the board: “We’re examining the ACE school, and we can consider bringing something back on NEETs.”