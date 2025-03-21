Luton council leader calls for government to “urgently address” gun crime after triple murder
Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE has written to Yvette Cooper urging the government to “urgently address the pressing issue of gun crime”.
In the letter, she said: “You will of course be aware that as a town, our community recently suffered a horrific incident where three people were shot with a firearm and tragically lost their lives.
“You will also be aware from recent court proceedings, of the highly disturbing revelation that the perpetrator intended to use the firearm they had accessed to attack children and staff at a local primary school.
“Had the perpetrator not been apprehended by the excellent response from Bedfordshire Police, our community might have been facing the worst of all possible scenarios.”
The council leader asked for the Home Secretary to review firearm licensing procedures and to provide support to victims of gun crime.
The councillor added: “...our local authority and community safety partners have observed a concerning rise in gun-related incidents, which not only threatens the safety of our 225,300 residents, but also undermines the sense of security that is vital for a thriving community.”
Her words came after Nicholas Prosper, 19, was sentenced to life with a minimum of 49 years for shooting dead his mother, brother and sister.
The killer had also planned to target his former primary school in a mass shooting, with a particular focus on the youngest pupils.
In her sentencing remarks, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said the deaths of Julianna Falcon, 48, Kyle Prosper, 16, and Giselle Prosper, 13 were “almost certain to have saved the lives of many children.”
She added: “The community owes them its gratitude and their memory should be honoured."
Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner John Tizard has also sent a letter to the Home Secretary to request a review of legislation, suggesting a change to the current law which gives sellers seven days to notify the police service of the sale and exchange.