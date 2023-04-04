Luton council phonelines down as Virgin Media suffers nationwide outages - here are the emergency contact numbers
The council says it hopes the issue is resolved promptly
Luton Council’s phone lines are not working due to national Virgin Media outages.
The council issued a brief statement on its Facebook page apologising for the problem and urging people to use the following emergency numbers if they need services:
Safeguarding adults
03003 008123
Safeguarding children
03003 008123
Adult social care services
03003 008123
Homelessness
0300 790 0342.
Highway services
0300 7900346
Please note: additional call charge per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.
Housing services
0800 014 7333.
Environmental
0300 7900346
Please note: additional call charge per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.
Other emergency numbers can be found online.