Luton council phonelines down as Virgin Media suffers nationwide outages - here are the emergency contact numbers

The council says it hopes the issue is resolved promptly

Laura Hutchinson
By Laura Hutchinson
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 17:49 BST
Virgin media (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)Virgin media (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)
Virgin media (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

Luton Council’s phone lines are not working due to national Virgin Media outages.

The council issued a brief statement on its Facebook page apologising for the problem and urging people to use the following emergency numbers if they need services:

Safeguarding adults

03003 008123

Safeguarding children

03003 008123

Adult social care services

03003 008123

Homelessness

0300 790 0342.

Highway services

0300 7900346

Please note: additional call charge per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.

Housing services

0800 014 7333.

Environmental

0300 7900346

Please note: additional call charge per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.

Other emergency numbers can be found online.

