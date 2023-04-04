Luton council phonelines down as Virgin Media suffers nationwide outages - here are the emergency contact numbers

Virgin media (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

Luton Council’s phone lines are not working due to national Virgin Media outages.

The council issued a brief statement on its Facebook page apologising for the problem and urging people to use the following emergency numbers if they need services:

Safeguarding adults

03003 008123

Safeguarding children

03003 008123

Adult social care services

03003 008123

Homelessness

0300 790 0342.

Highway services

0300 7900346

Please note: additional call charge per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.

Housing services

0800 014 7333.

Environmental

0300 7900346

Please note: additional call charge per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.

