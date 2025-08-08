Luton council says sorry over loss of venue for park picnic event due to building work

Luton council has apologised as a Picnic in the Park event in the town is unable to go ahead at its usual venue due to building works – and is offering an alternative site nearby instead.

Organised by the Friends Of Wandon Recreation Park, the annual community picnic is held on this area’s popular local park.

The site has been approved for housing, although a legal challenge was lodged by the Friends. There would be 42 homes for private sale and 17 for rent at affordable prices, according to Luton Borough Council.

The Friends explained on social media: “We made our usual application to the council’s parks department to hold our Picnic in the Park on August 31.

“We completed all the necessary paperwork and submitted our public liability insurance. There are some stalls, entertainer and rides provisionally booked.

“Then we received an email from the parks department stating: ‘This site is now closed for events from August 1 2025, as enabling works are imminent’.

“We asked for further clarification and LBC’s green space manager parks and countryside service replied. ‘We’ve been advised by our property team on behalf of Foxhall Homes Limited that a contractor has been appointed and enabling works related to the development of the Wandon site are imminent’.

“What can we say, as Foxhall Homes doesn’t yet own the land and there’s still the ongoing land dispute to be resolved? Here we have LBC working hand in glove with its housing company, Foxhall Homes.

“To put it quite simply, they’re one company. Would they treat any other developer the same way? Of course not.”

A spokesman for the council said: “We sincerely apologise that we’re unable to host this year’s Picnic in the Park at its usual location, and for any inconvenience this may have caused.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had to suspend approval for events at the site on safety grounds because of imminent construction work related to the development of 60 new family homes at Wandon Park.

“We remain committed to supporting community events across Luton’s parks and green spaces, wherever it’s safe and practical to do so. To help ensure the event can still go ahead, we offered the organisers an alternative location adjacent to the Wandon Park development site.

“That offer is accompanied by the necessary support, should they choose to proceed with the new venue. This development forms a key part of our strategy to address Luton’s severe housing shortage by delivering much-needed homes for local families.”

Disposal of the land was agreed in private at an LBC executive committee meeting, in January 2023. The Friends said around that time: “An independent valuation of the land gave us an estimate of about £5.5m.

“You can be sure that LBC will have sold our much-loved park to its housing company for less than that. We envisage below £3.5m. Whatever the price, Foxhall Homes will have to borrow the money from the council.”

The group criticised the role of LBC’s director, property, construction and housing delivery Roger Kirk, who relinquished his positions as chief operations officer and director of Foxhall Homes in December 2022 because of a “perceived conflict of interest”.