Luton council set to increase its share of council tax by 5% as it faces budget gap

Council tax in Luton is set to rise by five per cent for the borough council’s share for 2025/26, the maximum amount the local authority can impose without a referendum.

The national and global economy is affected by number of negative factors including sluggish economic growth, the ongoing cost of living crisis, and persistently high interest and gilt rates, according to a report to the executive.

Finance portfolio holder and Labour Northwell councillor Rob Roche told the committee: “The UK economy is taking longer to recover and internationally there’s much political uncertainty, which has a bearing on economic matters.

“This is likely to impact on businesses with lower levels of job creation, while affecting people’s lives as inflation and interest rates are expected to stay higher for longer,” he explained.

Luton Town Hall

“General fund net expenditure has increased by £12.6m or around eight per cent. This is a measure of the extent to which unavoidable cost increases exceed savings, cost reductions and increased grant funding.

“This budget gap necessitates increasing the council tax by the maximum amount allowed of five per cent before having to call a referendum. The increase will generate an extra £7.3m of income.

“The ability to increase council tax by five per cent combined with prudent financial management has allowed the council to set a balanced budget for 2025/26.

“This includes providing growth to cover overspend from 2024/25 totalling £11.6m, and transformation and deficit recovery plan savings of £10.7m.

“LBC has to manage this budget against the ever increasing demand for services, especially in social care and housing, the cost of living crisis, persistently high inflation and interest rates, with the slowing down of the economy.

“The proposed general fund capital programme includes significant new investments in the council’s assets and infrastructure, in particular in schools, highways, and The Stage Bute Street major regeneration project, creating jobs, leisure amenities and more than 290 new homes,” he said.

“There’s also extra funding for housing, electric (vehicle) charging and £20m for the next stage of the temporary accommodation purchase scheme, with significant investment in highways, playground improvements, the Vale cemetery extension and the property maintenance programme.

“The £7.5m central library renovation will provide a compliant building, which prioritises workplace health and safety. The total funding provision for schools in Luton through the dedicated schools grant is £241.3m for 2025/26, compared to the previous year’s £226.7m.

“The high needs block is under significant pressure. Even after a budget transfer by the schools forum, there was still about a £0.5m gap on the high needs block. Central dedicated schools grant ringfenced reserves will bridge that gap.

“Rent levels will increase by 2.7 per cent. This will ensure the ongoing viability of the 30-year housing revenue account (HRA) business plan and enables the local authority to reinvest in the housing stock, as well as build extra properties to meet ever increasing need in Luton.”

Precepts for Bedfordshire Police and the county fire and rescue service will be added to Luton’s share of the council tax bill.

The committee agreed the draft budget for consideration at executive on February 10, so it can be recommended to full council.