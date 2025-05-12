Luton Council shuts down ‘misinformation’ after map claims to show 29 ‘potential housing sites’ across town

The map from the council. Picture: Crown Copyright. Bluesky International/Get Mapping PLC

Luton council says it has no plans to build housing on 29 sites across the town after a map showing their locations was shared online.

Luton Borough Council explained that the map, which was created in late 2024, was a “purely exploratory exercise” to find potential sites that could be used for housing.

And it says it is investigating how the ‘misinformation’ was spread to residents.

The locations shown on the map include Falstone Green, Crawley Green Road, Copthorne, two locations in Rochford Drive, Putteridge Bury, Fermor Crescent, and Brendon Avenue.

And while four of the sites featured were unused scrubland, 20 were open or amenity space for residents. Four sites in Wigmore were also plotted on the map.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We want to be absolutely clear that there are currently no plans in place to develop housing on any of these sites.

“The council is concerned that misinformation has been deliberately presented online and raised unnecessary concern among residents. We are investigating how this has happened."

Worried residents had shared their concerns about what could happen if these potential plots were allowed to be built on.

One said: “Only a matter of time until there is absolutely no green space left in the town.”

Another said: “Will there actually be anything green left in Wigmore, do they even care?”

While another added: “This is ridiculous. Public Open Space and Amenity Land are as their names suggest. Not areas to cram in more housing. Plenty of brownfield sites available.”

The council spokesperson added: “The council’s housing company, Foxhall Homes, regularly seeks to identify potential sites that could become suitable for housing provision in the future.

“The map shows one such purely exploratory exercise undertaken late last year. Most of these sites were immediately deemed wholly inappropriate for the purpose.

“When sites are confirmed as suitable for housing, these are put into the public domain in the proper way.”