Luton council to start search for new deputy leader as councillor resigns from the role after quitting Labour party

Luton town hall. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A selection process for a new deputy leader of Luton Borough Council will begin almost immediately, after the sudden resignation from the Labour Party of Aslam Khan to become an Independent councillor.

Councillor Khan stepped aside this week, but will remain on the local authority continuing to serve as a Poets ward councillor. He was previously a Lewsey ward councillor, after being elected to LBC in May 2011.

Responding to his decision to leave the party, Labour group leader Hazel Simmons said in a statement: “I wish councillor Khan all the very best for the future.

“Luton Labour as always will continue to focus on delivering a brighter future for the people of the town, which is only possible following the election of a Labour government.

“The process for the selection of a new deputy leader and portfolio holder will start as soon as possible.”

Councillor Khan was also the portfolio holder for enhancing skills and education. His role included schools and school planning, education welfare, skills and employability, and liaison with the University of Bedfordshire and school improvement.

He took up that appointment after a shake-up of the Labour executive in April 2020 to support the then portfolio holder Farley councillor Mahmood Hussain.

Lewsey councillor Simmons said at the time that Luton’s children’s services portfolio has been broken up to share the workload. It was in response to an inadequate overall rating for the department, following a ten-day inspection in January 2020.

Councillor Khan’s resignation comes just over six months after former Labour councillor Anne Donelon quit the party and criticised it subsequently on social media. She sat as an Independent for several weeks, but opted not to stand again this year.

In a Facebook post, councillor Donelon said she resigned the Labour Whip because of “the incompetence and failure to follow rules and procedures, which I observed on the (LBC) planning committee”.

She added: “I’ve continually called out the bullying and misogyny which is endemic in the Luton Labour group.

“Unfortunately, independent thought isn’t encouraged. You can stand up for your residents’ interests, only if they align with the wishes of the councillors who control the group.

“We’ve a code of conduct we should follow as councillors, and that includes acting with integrity and not turning a blind eye when rules and procedures are being flouted.”

In a letter to Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and to councillor Simmons, councillor Khan said: “When I joined the party, I did so with the conviction that it represented the principles of equality, social justice and inclusivity.

“I’ve witnessed numerous changes within the party’s direction and priorities over the years. Regrettably it’s become evident that the Labour Party no longer upholds the values that initially drew me to its cause.