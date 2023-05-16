News you can trust since 1891
Luton council unveils ‘much-needed’ housing development with eco-friendly heating

“Luton desperately needs family-sized accommodation.”

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 16th May 2023, 14:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th May 2023, 14:55 BST

New council houses in Luton have been officially opened by Luton Borough Council this week as it creates more affordable homes for residents.

On May 15, the six three-bedroom council houses at Lodden Mews, Morris Close and Melsetter Mews, Denham Close were unveiled.

The housing was designed by the council’s own architects and has air-source heat pumps rather than gas boilers. The pumps are part of LBC’s commitment to achieving net zero by 2040 and its vision of affordable family housing.

Councillor Rob Roche cutting the ribbonCouncillor Rob Roche cutting the ribbon
Residents moved into Lodden Mews in April, with tenants moving into Melsetter Mews in the coming weeks.

Councillor Tom Shaw, portfolio holder for housing and climate change, said: “This development will give residents the opportunity to enjoy their own homes and provide a base for them to set up strong local roots.

“By using our own talented team of designers and builders we have been able to ensure the whole development is very much a Luton-based effort.”

