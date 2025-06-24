Luton council workers reject pay offer in national vote

Luton Town Hall. Picture: Olivia Preston

Unite’s council workers in Luton have voted to reject this year’s 3.2 per cent pay offer, according to the union.

Local authority workers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland were offered the increase from 1 April 2025, which was tabled by national employers without any negotiation with unions.

But, 84 per cent of Unite members in councils have rejected it after a ballot.

A spokesperson for the council said: “We are fully committed to constructive dialogue with all our recognised trade unions and to supporting a fair and balanced national pay settlement that reflects the vital contributions of local government staff, while acknowledging the complex financial landscape that councils are operating within.

“However, pay awards for local government employees are negotiated at a national level through the National Joint Council (NJC), where all three recognised trade unions are represented and not conducted by individual councils. The consultative ballot conducted by one of the trade unions recognised by the council was just part of the wider, ongoing process through which the unions seek feedback from their members across the country.”

Unite can now hold ballots for industrial action over the offer – which could happen starting late summer.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Local government workers have had years of real terms pay cuts and this offer has completely failed to address that.

"Council workers must not be made to pay the price for a funding crisis in local government that is not of their making and Unite will back them all the way in their fight for fair pay."

Unite says it is currently running a Fair Funding for Local Government campaign to save councils from bankruptcy and protect services, and calls for reforms to council funding.

Unite national officer for local authorities Clare Keogh said: “While we welcome the government’s proposals, the plans don’t go far enough.

“The government hasn’t pledged to tackle local authorities’ debts, which would save councils from bankruptcy and allow money to be re-routed into workers’ pockets and vital services. There is no new money being provided for their plans.

“Unless the government puts more money into the sector, councils will still face bankruptcy. This is an urgent situation and Unite urges the government to back our campaign and enact real, meaningful changes to how local authorities are funded.”