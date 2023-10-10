Luton Town Hall and, inset, Aslam Khan

Former Labour deputy leader of Luton Borough Council Aslam Khan has joined the Conservative Party.

The Poets ward councillor resigned from the Labour Party last month with “a heavy heart” to become an Independent initially, saying the party “no longer upholds the values” which attracted him to join.

There are now four Conservatives sitting on the local authority, with 29 Labour councillors and 15 Liberal Democrats. Councillor Khan was re-elected in May, having served previously in Lewsey ward since 2011.

He was the portfolio holder for enhancing skills and education, which has been given to Labour Farley councillor Javeria Hussain.

The role includes schools and school planning, education welfare, skills and employability, and liaison with the University of Bedfordshire and school improvement.

His appointment was intended to support the then education portfolio holder Farley councillor Mahmood Hussain, after a shake-up of the Labour executive in April 2020.

In his letter to Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer and to borough council leader Hazel Simmons, councillor Khan said: “This decision hasn’t been taken lightly, as I’ve had the privilege of serving in this role for the past 13 years.

“It’s with a heavy heart I must explain my reasons for departing from a party that I once believed embodied the values I held dear.

“When I joined the party, I did so with the conviction that it represented the principles of equality, social justice and inclusivity. These values resonated deeply with me and I dedicated myself to furthering them within our community.

“I’ve witnessed numerous changes within the party’s direction and priorities over the years. Regrettably it’s become evident that the Labour Party no longer upholds the values that initially drew me to its cause.

“The party’s recent decisions and actions have deviated form the principles of equity, fairness and solidarity, which were the foundation of my commitment.

“I joined a party which not only talked about equality and social justice, but did something about it. Today I only see a confused party, which is more interested in playing party politics than for standing up for what’s right for the country.”

Responding at the time, Labour group leader Hazel Simmons said in a statement: “I wish councillor Khan all the very best for the future.

“Luton Labour will continue to focus on delivering a brighter future for the people of the town, which is only possible following the election of a Labour government.”

Councillor Khan also accused the Labour Party of becoming “increasingly authoritarian”, in his resignation letter, saying: “The leadership no longer appears to listen to the concerns and aspirations of elected members or its residents.

“Under Sir Keir’s leadership, the Labour Party has grown distant from the volunteers and activists who give up their valuable time to campaign and help improve our local communities.

“I believe it’s my duty to align myself with a political entity which better reflects my beliefs and aspirations for our community.”