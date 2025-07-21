Luton council's plan to target rogue landlords heads back to court

Luton Town Hall. Picture: Olivia Preston

An attempt by the borough council to crack down on rogue landlords in Luton is set to return to the Court of Appeal in January, a meeting heard.

A third attempt to impose its selective licensing scheme was outlined to the local authority’s overview and scrutiny board in September 2022, at a cost then of between £30,000 and £50,000.

LBC drafted a selective licensing scheme to regulate landlords of privately rented accommodation, targeting five areas of the town, as well as an additional licensing scheme across the town.

But a notice of legal action was served on the council, after a group of landlords and letting agents instructed a solicitor, leading to a lengthy legal process.

Liberal Democrat Barnfield councillor David Franks asked for an update at a full council meeting on LBC’s plans to produce regulations on private landlords and houses in multiple occupation, which were first publicised in August 2017.

Labour Saints councillor Ghulam Abbas replied: “The claims have been granted for permission to appeal on limited grounds over the selective and additional licensing scheme.

“This was by the Court of Appeal in March, and the council has responded to that. We’re now waiting for a hearing, which is scheduled by the Appeal Court for January 2026.

“Meanwhile, we remain committed to protecting tenants from rogue landlords and substandard housing. We’re recruiting 13 new posts to more than double the current private sector enforcement team.

“That should be completed this autumn and we should see a real step change in enforcement. Good quality accommodation is a basic right and it’s essential all landlords in the town act responsibly and meet the standards residents deserve.

“We’ll continue to take action against any landlords which compromise those standards and the safety of our residents. We need to follow a legal process. If landlords raise objections, then these have to be dealt with and it’s unfortunate.

“But it takes as long as it takes for us to address all the concerns and the issue presented by landlords and letting agents out there. We must follow due process and make sure the scheme is passed through,” added portfolio holder for housing and neighbourhood services Ghulam Abbas.

“If there are judicial reviews and challenges, we accept them and take that forward. If the claimants on the other side want to keep challenging us, then we need to follow that process.”

Asked about the recruitment process, councillor Abbas added: “We’ll be recruiting two principal officers, four rogue landlord officers, one point six single family home enforcement officers, a strategic support officer, a legal officer and three technical officers.”

The local authority has been working to entice landlords to sign up to a selective licensing scheme to raise housing standards in the town. LBC can charge a fee for a five-year licence, in a similar way to houses in multiple occupation (HMOs).

Selective licensing schemes cover all rented properties in a defined area, and require the landlords to be a fit and proper person. The council has a wider strategy to improve housing conditions and management standards.