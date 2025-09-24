Luton couple fined over £6k for building extension without planning permission

Property plans. Picture: Pavel Danilyuk

A couple have been fined by the council after building a dormer roof extension on their Luton home without planning permission.

The owners of 34 Wheatfield Road, Mr and Mrs Alizad appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court where they pleaded guilty to breaching an enforcement notice issued in 2022.

Each defendant was fined £3,803, with the total coming to more than £6,000. The unauthorised works have been removed from the property, but after the prosecution by the council, the pair now have a criminal conviction.

Councillor Javed Hussain, portfolio holder for planning, said: “As the Local Planning Authority, we take breaches of planning permission very seriously. This case shows that we will take action where people fail to comply with enforcement notices.

“Ending up with a criminal record demonstrates just how serious the consequences can be. We hope this outcome sends a clear message that planning rules exist for good reason and must be respected.”