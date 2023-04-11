The official list of candidates for the Luton Borough Council elections in May has been revealed.

On May 4, residents can vote for the person they want to represent their area. But this year’s elections will be different from previous ones.

While the number of elected councillors will stay the same, the number of wards will increase to 20 following a review by the electoral commission. Icknield and Limbury wards have been dropped and three new wards will replace them: Beech Hill, Poets and Vauxhall. The new ward maps can be found here.

Elections will be held on Thursday, May 4

Another difference with this upcoming election is the need to show photo identification. To vote, residents are required to show ID. Those without a form of ID, like a passport or driver’s licence, can get a free voter authority certificate here.

People who are eligible to vote must make sure they are registered by Monday, April 17.

There will be no poll in Farley as the election in that ward is uncontested. The new councillors for this ward will be Labour Party councillors Mahmood Hussain, Dave Taylor and Javeria Hussain.

Here are all the candidates for each ward:

Barnfield: Three seats available

Labour Party: Shahriar Ahmed, Anwar Haque and Sameera Saleem

Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Amjid Ali, David George Franks and Jeff Petts

Conservative and Unionist Party: Alex Dearden, Dr Sam Deekue and Zahid Mohmand

Beech Hill: Three seats available

Labour Party: Rumi Chowdhury, Javed Hussain and Rehana Malik

Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Ghulam Javed, Md Mahbubul Karim and Adrees Latif

Biscot: Two seats available

Labour Party: Zanib Raja and Tahmina Saleem

Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Junaid Malik and Shahin Uddin

Independent: Fazilat Ali-khan and Tipu Moheeuddin

Bramingham: Three seats available

Labour Party: Bodrul Amin, Desmond Billington and Mehmood Khan

Conservative and Unionist Party: Aziz Ambia, John David Baker and Stuart John Miller

Central: Two seats available

Labour Party: Fatima Begum and Mohammed Yaqub Hanif

Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Abid Aziz and Amir Aziz

Independent: Anwar Hussain and Belal Ahmed

Challney: Three seats available

Labour Party: Basit Mahmood, Khtija Malik and Tom Shaw

Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Farzana Ahktar, Mohammed Javid and Shahid Zaman

Dallow: Two seats available

Labour Party: Mohammed Farooq and Alia Khan

Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Abbas Hussain and Bashrat Hussain

High Town: Two seats available

Labour Party: Umme Ali and James Taylor

Conservative and Unionist Party: Lesley Ann Hill

Independent: John French and Mohammed Shahid

Leagrave: Two seats available

Labour Party: Maria Lovell and Francis Steer

Conservative and Unionist Party: Ifthekher Alom and Malik Nikyalvi

Reform UK: James Aaron Fletcher

Lewsey: Two seats available

Labour Party: Yarun Begum and Hazel Simmons

Conservative and Unionist Party: Edward Carpenter

Independent: Afia Parveen

Northwell: Three seats available

Labour Party: Babatunde Ajisola, Amy Nicholls and Rob Roche

Conservative and Unionist Party: Ash Ali, Shashi Ravi Suman Rudrangi and Philip James Turner

Independent: Anwar Hussain

Reform UK: Jim Cohen

Poets: Two seats available

Labour Party: Jacqui Burnett and Aslam Khan

Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Taimoor Ali and Evaline Omondi

Round Green: Two seats available

Labour Party: Raja Khan and Yasmin Waheed

Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Zahoor Ahmed and Gillian Frances Fry

Conservative and Unionist Party: Saiful Choudhury and Mohammed Eaoyor Shaikh

Saints: Three seats available

Labour Party: Ghulam Abbas, Saima Hussain and Shahanara Naser

Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Baber Hussain, Summara Khurshid and Anwar Ul Haq Malik

South: Two seats available

Labour Party: David Agbley and Charmaine Isles

Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Deborah Abisola Abodunrin-olokode and Steve Stephens

Stopsley: Three seats available

Labour Party: Imtiaz Ahmed, Sadiqul Choudhury and Shajarul Islam

Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Nigel John Marshall, Richard Underwood and David Hesketh Wynn

Sundon Park: Two seats available

Labour Party: Masood Akhtar, Masood and Deanne Johnson

Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Clive Richard Mead and Steve Barry Moore

Vauxhall: Two seats available

Labour Party: Shana Begum and Bobby Thomas

Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Lee Mark Bridgen and Terry David Keens

Wigmore: Two seats available

Labour Party: Raja Naveed Ahmed and Barnes Mayunga