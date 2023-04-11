Luton elections: Borough Council candidates announced ahead of May polling day
Here are all the candidates for each ward
The official list of candidates for the Luton Borough Council elections in May has been revealed.
On May 4, residents can vote for the person they want to represent their area. But this year’s elections will be different from previous ones.
Advertisement
Advertisement
While the number of elected councillors will stay the same, the number of wards will increase to 20 following a review by the electoral commission. Icknield and Limbury wards have been dropped and three new wards will replace them: Beech Hill, Poets and Vauxhall. The new ward maps can be found here.
Another difference with this upcoming election is the need to show photo identification. To vote, residents are required to show ID. Those without a form of ID, like a passport or driver’s licence, can get a free voter authority certificate here.
People who are eligible to vote must make sure they are registered by Monday, April 17.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There will be no poll in Farley as the election in that ward is uncontested. The new councillors for this ward will be Labour Party councillors Mahmood Hussain, Dave Taylor and Javeria Hussain.
Here are all the candidates for each ward:
Barnfield: Three seats available
Labour Party: Shahriar Ahmed, Anwar Haque and Sameera Saleem
Advertisement
Advertisement
Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Amjid Ali, David George Franks and Jeff Petts
Conservative and Unionist Party: Alex Dearden, Dr Sam Deekue and Zahid Mohmand
Beech Hill: Three seats available
Labour Party: Rumi Chowdhury, Javed Hussain and Rehana Malik
Advertisement
Advertisement
Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Ghulam Javed, Md Mahbubul Karim and Adrees Latif
Biscot: Two seats available
Labour Party: Zanib Raja and Tahmina Saleem
Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Junaid Malik and Shahin Uddin
Advertisement
Advertisement
Independent: Fazilat Ali-khan and Tipu Moheeuddin
Bramingham: Three seats available
Labour Party: Bodrul Amin, Desmond Billington and Mehmood Khan
Conservative and Unionist Party: Aziz Ambia, John David Baker and Stuart John Miller
Advertisement
Advertisement
Central: Two seats available
Labour Party: Fatima Begum and Mohammed Yaqub Hanif
Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Abid Aziz and Amir Aziz
Independent: Anwar Hussain and Belal Ahmed
Advertisement
Advertisement
Challney: Three seats available
Labour Party: Basit Mahmood, Khtija Malik and Tom Shaw
Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Farzana Ahktar, Mohammed Javid and Shahid Zaman
Dallow: Two seats available
Advertisement
Advertisement
Labour Party: Mohammed Farooq and Alia Khan
Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Abbas Hussain and Bashrat Hussain
High Town: Two seats available
Labour Party: Umme Ali and James Taylor
Advertisement
Advertisement
Conservative and Unionist Party: Lesley Ann Hill
Independent: John French and Mohammed Shahid
Leagrave: Two seats available
Labour Party: Maria Lovell and Francis Steer
Advertisement
Advertisement
Conservative and Unionist Party: Ifthekher Alom and Malik Nikyalvi
Reform UK: James Aaron Fletcher
Lewsey: Two seats available
Labour Party: Yarun Begum and Hazel Simmons
Advertisement
Advertisement
Conservative and Unionist Party: Edward Carpenter
Independent: Afia Parveen
Northwell: Three seats available
Labour Party: Babatunde Ajisola, Amy Nicholls and Rob Roche
Advertisement
Advertisement
Conservative and Unionist Party: Ash Ali, Shashi Ravi Suman Rudrangi and Philip James Turner
Independent: Anwar Hussain
Reform UK: Jim Cohen
Poets: Two seats available
Advertisement
Advertisement
Labour Party: Jacqui Burnett and Aslam Khan
Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Taimoor Ali and Evaline Omondi
Round Green: Two seats available
Labour Party: Raja Khan and Yasmin Waheed
Advertisement
Advertisement
Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Zahoor Ahmed and Gillian Frances Fry
Conservative and Unionist Party: Saiful Choudhury and Mohammed Eaoyor Shaikh
Saints: Three seats available
Labour Party: Ghulam Abbas, Saima Hussain and Shahanara Naser
Advertisement
Advertisement
Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Baber Hussain, Summara Khurshid and Anwar Ul Haq Malik
South: Two seats available
Labour Party: David Agbley and Charmaine Isles
Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Deborah Abisola Abodunrin-olokode and Steve Stephens
Advertisement
Advertisement
Stopsley: Three seats available
Labour Party: Imtiaz Ahmed, Sadiqul Choudhury and Shajarul Islam
Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Nigel John Marshall, Richard Underwood and David Hesketh Wynn
Sundon Park: Two seats available
Advertisement
Advertisement
Labour Party: Masood Akhtar, Masood and Deanne Johnson
Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Clive Richard Mead and Steve Barry Moore
Vauxhall: Two seats available
Labour Party: Shana Begum and Bobby Thomas
Advertisement
Advertisement
Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Lee Mark Bridgen and Terry David Keens
Wigmore: Two seats available
Labour Party: Raja Naveed Ahmed and Barnes Mayunga
Liberal Democrat Focus Team: Claire Gallagher and Alan Michael Skepelhorn