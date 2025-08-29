Luton Hoo could get major upgrade if plans approved

Luton Hoo hotel. Picture: Heritage Images/Getty Images

The historic Luton Hoo Hotel is looking to update its facilities after submitting plans to the council.

An application for listed building consent was submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council for the country house and estate earlier this month.

If approved, the current stables would be extended for the spa to be ungraded, with changes made to the historic Adams building. The spa would have a new entrance, according to the planning documents.

The plans also include creating a new Pavilion building, new tennis and padel courts, and a children’s play area within Columnhill Woods. Internal building works also form part of the application.

Given the estate’s Grade I listed status, special permission is needed for any internal or external work to be carried out. But the application confirmed it did not involve any demolition.

A decision is expected in October.

You can find details of the plans via the public notices portal.