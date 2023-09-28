Luton man admits to defrauding council out of £3,700 after not declaring assets

News you can trust since 1891
He had failed to declare his assets and had held money in different bank accounts
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 28th Sep 2023, 10:07 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 10:07 BST
Luton Magistrates' Court. Picture: Tony MargiocchiLuton Magistrates' Court. Picture: Tony Margiocchi
Luton Magistrates' Court. Picture: Tony Margiocchi

A Luton man has pleaded guilty to a council tax fraud offence after an investigation by Hertfordshire Shared Anti-Fraud Service.

On Friday (September 22), Mohammed Hussain, 45, of Kestrel Way, admitted at Luton Magistrates Court one offence of failing to notify a change of circumstances, an offence under the Council Tax Reduction Scheme.

The court heard that the investigation found that between 2015 and 2020, Hussain, whose partner was claiming Council Tax Reduction, failed to declare that he owned another property and was receiving regular income from this asset. Hussain had also failed to declare he held money in a number of bank accounts.

He had £3,718 taken off of his tax bill over the five-year period because he did not report his assets to Luton Borough Council. The magistrates reduced Hussain’s sentence as he helped with the investigation, began repaying the money he owed the council, and entered a guilty plea at the first opportunity.

Hussain was ordered to pay to a fine of £500, prosecution costs of £5,741.20 and a victim surcharge of £50. Luton Borough Council will now seek to recover the value of £3,718 from him.

Councillor Rob Roche, portfolio holder for finance, revenue and benefits, said: “People think that defrauding the council is a victimless crime that doesn’t matter. It does. Not only is such activity illegal, but the real victims are decent residents who respect the rules and don’t try to deceive the authorities.

“By claiming money he was not entitled to this individual stole from those who deserved it and time, effort and resources employed in bringing him to justice were spent. To use taxpayers’ money on unveiling this sort of deceit, when it could be used on the needy of the town, will unfortunately always be necessary unless people are honest and take their civic duty seriously.

“As always I would like to thank the hard work of the Shared Anti Fraud Service that has once again underlined our resolve to do all we can to care for the public purse.”

To report your concerns, visit this page, email here or call 0300 123 4033