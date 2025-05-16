Luton mum gets £4k and apology from council over eviction case handling

Luton Town Hall

The borough council must apologise to a Luton mother with health conditions and pay her nearly £4,000 over its handling of her case, after she received an eviction notice.

She said LBC’s initial lack of action led to it having to find her last-minute accommodation once evicted and she incurred avoidable costs, according to a local government watchdog.

“We found fault by LBC in its handling of her case,” said a local government and social care ombudsman’s report. “The council agreed to apologise to her and make a payment for the financial losses, and the distress caused to her and her children.

“This negatively impacted her physical and mental health and that of her children, and they were caused distress and financial hardship, while put to avoidable time and trouble in pursuing these matters.

The complainant has conditions which affect her physical health and moved into new temporary accommodation in 2019 with her two children, explained the report.

“She told LBC her landlord had issued her with a section 21 notice in March 2023. The council didn’t act on her report. She told LBC in September she needed to leave her privately rented home by 11th October.

“A new housing officer was assigned by the council, but no further action was taken. In early October, she asked for help arranging storage for her belongings, but didn’t receive a response.

“On 11th October, she and her now three children were evicted. Bailiffs placed a notice on the front door of the property saying she had seven days to remove her remaining belongings.

“Her housing officer eventually arranged for temporary accommodation in a hotel. But she was told there was no booking when she arrived and had to call the out-of-hours homelessness team to arrange accommodation.”

She moved to new permanent accommodation in March 2024 and LBC ended its housing duty to her, added the report. “She didn’t receive the support and advice she should have from LBC in the months leading up to her eviction. This caused her avoidable distress and uncertainty at a difficult time. This is injustice.

“I’ve seen no evidence LBC took steps to identify suitable accommodation for her and her children until the day of her eviction. This is fault.

“She remained in hotel accommodation until March 2024, 16 weeks longer than the maximum six weeks set out in the homelessness code of guidance. I consider LBC’s actions amount to service failure. It also resulted in her incurring extra costs for laundry and food. This is injustice.

“LBC will apologise to her, and pay:

£1,600 for the distress caused to her and her children by living in unsuitable hotel accommodation longer than they should have;

£800 for the food and laundry costs she incurred in the process;

£800 for the cost of problems in storing her belongings;

£500 for the distress caused to her and her family because of the failure to act on her reports of homelessness before her eviction;

and £100 for the frustration and avoidable time and trouble caused to her in pursuing her complaint.

“It must also share this decision with housing staff to identify learning from the complaint.”