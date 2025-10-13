Luton nightlife wins town's sixth award in a row

Luton has been awarded the Purple Flag for the sixth year in a row

Luton has been awarded the Purple Flag in recognition to its commitment to its nightlife for the sixth year in a row.

Often compared to the Blue Flag for beaches, the Purple Flag scheme sets the benchmark for excellence in managing town and city centres between the hours of 5pm and 5am.

The submission was a joint application by Luton Business Improvement District (BID) and Luton Council.

It highlighted strengths like the strong partnership between Luton BID and the council – including ambitious plans for major developments like the airport expansion and Power Court – and cultural venues like the Hat Factory and The Bear Club, which is celebrated as one of the country’s best jazz venues.

Julia Horsman, Luton BID manager, said: “We’re thrilled that Luton has received the Purple Flag accreditation, which recognises the dedication of local businesses and partners in making the town centre a welcoming place for visitors to enjoy the evening and night-time economy in

a safe way.

"It’s important that we keep working together to tackle the challenges faced by both businesses and visitors, while also enhancing the fantastic offer already in place. Our website and social media channels are a great resource for showcasing to Luton residents the wide range of activities happening in the town centre, from live music and theatre to comedy performances.”

Gavin O’Brien, Chair of the Luton BID Board, added: “This latest Purple Flag award shows how strong collaboration between the BID, Luton Council and our partners is delivering real results. We are committed to making Luton a place where people feel safe, enjoy spending time, and want to return to again and again. It’s fantastic to see our town recognised once more on an international stage.”

Meanwhile Cllr James Taylor, portfolio holder for regeneration and inclusive grown at the council, recognised there is still more room for improvement.

He said: “We know challenges remain in our town centre, but together we are committed to tackling these issues, showcasing the thriving culture that is on offer and looking forward to the incredible opportunities Luton stands on the cusp of.”

For more details visit www.lutonbid.org