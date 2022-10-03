Luton people could face higher charges for council services including bulky waste collection and burial fees

An unexpected increase in some of Luton Borough Council’s fees and charges is necessary to cover its expenditure providing the services in “exceptional circumstances”, according to a report to its scrutiny finance review group.

Councillors will be asked to approve the package of measures at a meeting of the committee tonight (October 3).

The report warns further increases are likely in the 2023/24 financial year, as well as those proposed from November 1.

Luton Town Hall

“The mid-year increases are to ensure the council can recover some of the extra costs it’s incurring because of inflationary pressures,” said the report.

“Another increase is proposed to be applied from April 2023, and will be reported to executive as part of the 2023/24 budget proceedings.”

A projected £10m LBC budget overspend was revealed at the end of the first quarter of this financial year.

“Given the unprecedented increase in inflation and the proposed pay award for this year, the council finds itself exposed to increased costs that weren’t factored into the budget approved by councillors in February,” explained the report.

“These have contributed towards the £10m overspend. Those inflated costs also weren’t considered when the local authority approved its scale of fees and charges in February.

“So a mid-year review has been completed to ensure fees and charges for LBC services are set to reflect the cost of providing these resources.”

The main principles in the council’s fees and charges framework include:

> setting charges that strive to cover the full cost of the service provided, where possible;

> pricing charges at a fair level to both users and council taxpayers, while ensuring inclusivity by offering concessions to the disadvantaged;

> and fixing charges within the guiding principles of fairness, viability and consistency.

“The impact of rising prices means LBC isn’t currently delivering these principles, as the higher costs being incurred in service provision aren’t being fully recovered,” added the report.

“It’s because of these exceptional circumstances, a mid-year review of fees and charges has been necessary.

“The scale of charges set for 2022/23 were calculated last autumn and based on a prevailing four per cent inflation rate and a two point two per cent pay award assumption.

“This was prior to the subsequent global surge in wholesale energy prices and the ensuing cost of living crisis. Inflation currently stands at ten point one per cent.

“The impact of the proposed 2022/23 pay award is an average of six per cent. A number of services and charges the council can levy are regulatory or statutory and cannot be increased.

“Several other charges would require prior formal consultation or are education related and based on the current academic year.

“Mid-year increases weren’t deemed practical for certain areas because the level of income generated is small and any extra revenue would be immaterial.

“All fees and charges will be reviewed as part of the 2023/24 budget process. That could mean those charges which haven’t been increased this time may be subject to higher than inflation rises to recover extra costs incurred this year and during 2023/24.”

Some of planned Luton Borough Council mid-year fees and charges increases for 2022/23:

Renewal of three-year taxi licence up from £256 to £272.

Private hire operator’s licence application fee up from £605 to £645.

Private hire operator licence five-year licence fee (if Deregulation Act applied) up from £2,915 to £3,100.

Where parking has been free overnight in council car parks, it will cost £1 from 6pm to 8am from November 1st.

A business parking permit up from £520 to £550.

Premises to be approved as a venue for the solemnisation of civil marriages and civil partnership licensing application fee up from £1,790 to £1,950 and licensing review fee up from £370 to £400.

Cemeteries adult burial fee up from £800 to £850.

Purchase of an exclusive rights grave space adult for one (single depth) up from £670 to £720. Adult for two (double depth) £775 to £850. Adult for three (triple depth) £840 to £920.

Cremation adult up from £805 to £935, adult with no service (includes box for return of cremated remains) up from £665 to £720. Weekend and bank holiday cremations up from £1,005 to £1,135.

Waste management bulky free standing household waste (up to three items) minimum charge up from £29.50 to £32. Additional charge (where application exceeds three items) up from £5.90 to £6.25 per item.

Garden waste subscription February to November up from £40 to £42. And garden waste bin replacement per bin up from £21.75 to 22.50.

Scrap Metal Dealers Act 2013 granting of site licence and renewal of site licence both up from £650 to £715.

Zoo licence fee and all vet inspection fees per licence up from £420 to £462.

Dangerous Wild Animals Act fee and all vet inspection fees also up from £420 to £462.

Animal welfare regulation fees 2018 application fee up from £209 to £229.

One-year licence per grant of licence and associated vet fees up from £251 to £275.

Two-year licence per grant of licence and associated vet fees up from £313 to £340.

Three-year licence per grant of licence and associated vet fees up from £376 to £409.

Skin piercing, tattooists, acupuncture, electrolysis registration premises fee up from £280 to £310.

Sex establishment new licence up from £6,000 to £6,500. Licence renewal up from £2,600 to £2,800. Licence transfer (refundable if no hearing required) up from £2,600 to £2,800.

