Luton residents warned against rogue traders posing as energy efficiency installers

The council has created a checklist to protect residents form potential scams.

Households in Luton are being warned against scams and rogue traders posing as credible installers of energy efficiency measures.

With the cost of energy rising to unprecedented levels since the beginning of 2022, a number of grants were launched by the Government to install energy efficiency measures in households requiring financial support. Many of these were free to eligible households, including the Sustainable Warmth Funding scheme in Luton.

There has been an increase in scams and rogue traders taking advantage of the schemes to carry out substandard installations and then charging homeowners for additional payments not agreed in writing. Many of these rogue traders claim to operating on behalf of Luton Council.

The authority is urging residents to check the credentials of schemes before signing up by using a checklist on its website.

Housing portfolio-holder Cllr Tom Shaw said: “Whilst we encourage our residents to sign up for energy efficiency schemes to save money, I urge them to be cautious when doing so. Where there are genuine attempts to help people rogue traders see an opportunity to exploit the most vulnerable.

“You can protect yourself from scammers and rogue traders by checking our energy grant checklist before signing up for any scheme. The checklist on Luton Council’s website has been compiled jointly by our Housing team, Building Control and Trading Standards, it outlines the key things to look out for.”

It’s also important that homeowners are aware that they are responsible for all works carried out in their home, so they should always make the proper checks so they are not left with defective or substandard work.

The guidance advises homeowners to never agree to works from cold callers or doorstep traders, to check reviews on any installers and that a company is registered through the Competent Persons Scheme.

It also reminds Luton residents that the council does not pay for these installations or have schemes acting on its behalf. Rather, it directs residents to government grants which can be found on the council’s website.