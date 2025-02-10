Luton Rugby Club's multi-million pound relocation project recommended for approval as police asked to investigate objections

Luton Rugby Club

Luton Rugby Football Club’s multi-million pound plans to relocate into the Central Bedfordshire greenbelt and redevelop its current ground for housing are being recommended for approval.

More than 2,000 residents have opposed the move – but not all the signatures may be valid and the local authority has asked Bedfordshire Police to investigate, according to a report to Central Bedfordshire Council’s development management committee.

The club submitted an application to relocate to a 20-acre site on Sundon Road in Lower Sundon. Its Newlands Road ground is more than 50 years old and need to be upgraded to meet Sport England’s standards.

Unable to afford the cost of the revamp, the club wants the current facilities redeveloped for residential accommodation to fund its future ambitions.

Significant changes have been made to its proposals during the last two years, after the 2019 version was later withdrawn, said the report. “These alterations have addressed many of the issues raised during the consultation process and helped improve the project.

“This application for the change of use of the land from grade two agricultural to a new sports facility includes elements which represent inappropriate development in the greenbelt. But it’s considered the harm to the greenbelt is clearly outweighed by material considerations which justify the grant of planning permission.

“Two of the full size rugby pitches have 3G all-weather playing surfaces, with floodlighting. Access is proposed on to Sundon Road, with 152 parking spaces, and an area for coaches and minibuses. There would be a new footpath to Lower Sundon.”

Sundon Parish Council opposes the development because of issues around drainage, traffic, parking and lighting, saying: “More disruption and nuisance will be caused to the village.”

Chalton Parish Council agreed, adding: “The updates to the plans haven’t reduced the impact of a major club ground with five pitches, floodlighting, and a clubhouse within the greenbelt, close to a site of special scientific interest (SSSI) and a 13th century Grade 1 listed church building.

“Any case for such a development based on the suggested parlous financial state of Luton Rugby Club, and the need for it to become profitable and sustainable, isn’t something that should be considered in the planning decision process.”

The application has been through three rounds of consultation, with CBC receiving 2,742 objections and one letter of support, added the report.

“But the council has strong reason to believe that a significant number of the objections received may not be legitimate, as they may not have been made by the person whose name is registered to the comment.

“This matter has been referred by CBC to Bedfordshire Police to investigate. No police inquiry has taken place yet and CBC will continue to support the county force, if and when the matter is investigated.”

The letter in support said: “There’s a lack of sport facilities and communal opportunities in the area. With all the new homes planned for Sundon, we see this multi-million pound facility as a massive benefit to the community of south Bedfordshire and Sundon.”

CBC’s planning committee is recommended to approve the development when it meets on Wednesday (February 12).