Luton Rugby Football Club's "flagship" relocation to the Central Beds greenbelt approved by council

A rugby club’s “flagship” multi-million pound relocation to greenbelt land in Central Bedfordshire has been approved, subject to ministerial agreement.

The decision is expected to pave the way for Luton Rugby Football Club’s Newlands Road ground by the M1 motorway to become a residential development, helping finance its move to Lower Sundon.

Forte Developments Limited and the club submitted full plans to Central Bedfordshire Council to change the use of 20 acres of land off Sundon Road from grade two agricultural to a new sports facility.

There would be three full sized pitches, two with 3G all weather surfaces, two junior pitches, a two-storey clubhouse with a fitness suite and physio rooms, as well as spectator seating areas, floodlighting, parking and landscaping.

Access is proposed on to Sundon Road, according to a report to CBC’s development management committee. CBC received three letters of support and 2,742 objections, said the report, with the validity of some of these reported to Bedfordshire Police by the local authority.

Lawyers were consulted about the quantity of comments, which gave “strong reason to believe that a significant number of these may not be legitimate, as they may not have been made by the registered person”, according to a report to its development management committee.

“This matter was referred by CBC to Bedfordshire Police to investigate, although no police inquiry has taken place yet,” confirmed the report.

Senior planning officer Tom Mead told the committee: “As a council, we’ve sought counsel advice on this matter. The reply was that the content of those objections is relevant, while the number of them isn’t. So the volume of objections isn’t considered important and is given no weight, but the content of these has been given full weight.

“We’ve had this information and stance taken by the council checked by counsel, and they’re happy we can proceed and make a decision based on the information in front of members. The issue shouldn’t impede councillors from making a decision.”

Senior planning officer Tom Mead told the committee: “It’s acknowledged the landscape would be entirely transformed by the development.

“The proposed clubhouse has been reduced in size and scale,” he said. “The application has been amended to reduce the impact on the setting of the Grade I listed Church of St Mary and neighbouring premises.”

Independent Toddington councillor Mary Walsh suggested: “If the nearby housing allocation north of Luton for 3,600 properties is developed, it would be required to provide sites for recreation and sport. There’s no justification to support that need being met in Lower Sundon.”

Chris Green, from agent Kirkby Diamond for the applicant, explained: “This will provide the local authority with a flagship sports facility, which is sympathetic to its surroundings.

“It would also deliver benefits for the wider community. The design and location of the clubhouse has been carefully considered. Extra landscaping will be provided.

“There’s more than enough parking to meet any peak demand. A travel plan will help reduce car journeys. The scheme meets a need for pitches, while increasing access for youth and female teams.

“The all weather pitches can be used for other sports, as well as rugby. This will contribute to healthy communities. It provides a new social hub for the locality.

“Development of the current ground Newlands Road would help meet demand for homes in Luton’s urban area. This avoids the need to use the surrounding greenbelt to build houses.

“This relocation project is critical to the club’s survival and long-term security. It will soon turn 100 years old and granting planning permission will be a huge step to securing its existence for the next century.” An agreement will be reached to sell the site to Luton Rugby Club, he added.

Councillors agreed the project, with ten votes in favour, one against, and one abstention, while a condition is likely to be included limiting the floodlighting to between 9am and 10pm Monday to Saturday and from 9am to 9pm on Sundays.

As development in the greenbelt, this decision is subject to approval by the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government.