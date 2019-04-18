Luton’s new ‘agile’ Chief executive, will be hotdesking around the borough

Luton Council approved the appointment of Robin Porter as its new chief executive at a Full Council meeting last night (17 April).

The decision comes after a cross-party panel of members recommended his appointment last month. Robin will take over the post, held on an interim basis by Laura Church since the departure of Trevor Holden, on 6 May.

After the meeting Robin, currently Corporate Director for Customer and Commercial and Deputy Chief Executive, said: “I feel honoured and privileged to have been offered this opportunity to take the helm of what I believe to be one of the most ambitious and forward-thinking local authorities in the country.

“I feel genuinely humbled by the many messages of support I have already received from council colleagues and members of the community.”

“During my 11 years in Luton I have developed a huge commitment to the town, and I am passionate about what we are achieving now and truly excited about Luton’s potential”, he said.

“I am determined to build on Trevor Holden’s achievements in addressing the issues that affect our town, and look forward to working with members, after the elections on 2 May, to meet the ongoing budget challenges while driving economic growth in the area and continuing deal with problems such as poverty and the wider health issues facing Luton.”

Robin has been with Luton since 2007 when he joined as Programme Manager for the Building Schools for the Future initiative. He became Corporate Director of the then Commercial and Transformation Service directorate, since re-branded as Customer and Commercial, in 2012 and was appointed Deputy Chief executive in January 2016. He has also been Chief Operations Officer for London Luton Airport Limited since 2012.

Robin added: “Until I take over the post on 6 May, I remain fully supportive of Laura Church, who continues to do a fantastic job as Interim Chief Executive and will be leading the council through a very important few weeks with the local elections on 2 May.”

Once in post Robin hopes to work as an ‘agile’ Chief Executive, moving around the organisation and hotdesking as much as possible in order to meet colleagues, listen to their concerns and discuss opportunities.