Luton sex trafficking charity asked by council to clarify founder's comments after criticism

Luton-based Azalea is being asked for clarity on comments attributed to one of its founders, which the charity claims were taken out of context and are historic.

A safety charity for sex workers National Ugly Mugs (NUM) criticises Luton Borough Council’s commissioning of Azalea in a letter sent to (LBC) chief executive Robin Porter.

Founded in 2012, NUM supports more than 10,000 members across the UK, “of whom 85 per cent are active sex workers”. It has “significant concerns about the involvement of Azalea in the council’s proposed Luton on-street sexual exploitation strategy 2024 to 2034”.

In recently published research, it highlighted “extremist religious views of Azalea chief executive Ruth Robb”. It led to the Scottish government abandoning similar proposals to procure Azalea’s services, said NUM.

The letter refers to Ms Robb writing two books on her work in the sector, quoting her as suggesting “examples of ‘occult practices’ experienced by sex workers can include an ‘addiction to blood and human flesh’, yoga, and the fantasy game Dungeons and Dragons”.

According to NUM: “She writes: ‘There’s no doubt that occultic involvement opens the way to demonic activity in a person’s life’ and that when working with sex workers, it may become ‘clear there’s a demonic spirit in control of this person’s life’.

It adds: “She implies there’s a ‘high degree of lesbian promiscuity’ within sex workers, with ‘strong loyalty’ between women leading them into a ‘lesbian lifestyle’ or ‘homosexual tendencies’.”

But a statement from the trustees and senior leadership of Azalea rebuked the allegations, saying: “We’re aware of (and have responded to) a number of media reports critical of Azalea’s work, based on a political campaign by another charity in our sector NUM.

“We’ve been both dismayed and perplexed by the reports, which have presented a completely distorted picture of both Azalea’s work and the views of our chief executive and co-founder Ruth Robb.

“Azalea has been caught in the crossfire of political debate in Scotland concerning its government’s approach to tackling commercial sexual exploitation. It was claimed Azalea had been engaged by the Scottish government as a partner to create a national network of ‘commercial sexual exploitation hubs’. This is simply untrue.

“There are philosophical differences between campaign groups about how best to tackle sexual exploitation. The key debate is between those who see sex work as something chosen by women, or who regard sex workers as exploited.

“NUM is seeking to discredit our work by referencing passages from a book co-authored by Ruth in 2002, prior to the founding of Azalea. The book includes statements from which Ruth completely disassociates herself today.

“The 2002 book can and should be viewed as superseded by Ruth’s later book, Walk Into Freedom. Quotes were used entirely out of context from a book written 22 years ago to create a twisted narrative. The work of Azalea isn’t based upon or influenced by that.

“Our only motivation at Azalea is to provide unconditional and non-judgemental love, respect and care for every guest and client we support.”

A borough council spokesman said: “Azalea is one of the main providers of outreach to women involved in on-street sex exploitation.

“If we were to no longer work with the charity, it would have a negative impact on the wellbeing of those we’re trying to support through the strategy.

“We’re seeking clarification from Azalea on the comments attributed to the organisation.”