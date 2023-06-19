Luton takeaway prosecuted over hygiene offences - including cockroach infestation

A takeaway in Luton has been charged more than £13,000 after health inspectors found violations including a cockroach infestation during a routine check.

Inspectors visited Gourmet Shack on Chapel Street in January 2022 and discovered poor food hygiene standards – including poor cleanliness and storage practices, a lack of hot water and a cockroach infestation.

The business was immediately closed at the time – and was served with notices requiring it to improve ventilation and repair the floor. But when Gourmet Shack was revisited, the work had not been completed.

Gourmet Shack, 8 Chapel Street, has since reopened and has a three star health rating

However, the business has since been reinspected and received a food hygiene rating of three.

Tadsan UK Ltd, trading as Gourmet Shack, was fined £6,400 and ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge and costs of £1,500. Its director Mohammed Zillur Rahman Khan was fined £3,600 as well as being ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge and £1,500 in prosecution costs at Luton Crown Court last month.

Cllr Khtija Malik, portfolio holder for public health and integration at Luton Council, said: "We will not hesitate to take action where businesses fail to put the safety of the public first. Food business owners must take their responsibilities seriously and be directly involved to ensure the safety of members of the public. Where a food business is found to have pest activity, it faces emergency closure and prosecution.”

