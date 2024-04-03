Luton task force awarded £1.89m from National Lottery to better understand inequality in town
A community programme in Luton has been given £1,890,000 from the National Lottery to increase equality across the town.
The Luton’s Fairness Taskforce (FTF) development programme was awarded the money to strengthen relationships between people from different backgrounds and understand the reasons for inequality in the town.
The FTF is made up of the Council’ Social Justice Unit, in partnership with The University of Bedfordshire, The Young Foundation and Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation. The task force focuses on understanding inequality and how to best bring about positive change for everyone, with money going towards developing the FTF and empowering “the next generation of citizen leaders”.
Over the next three years, the funding’s impact on the lives of Luton people will be “closely monitored”, the council has said.
Adam Divney, service director for policies, community and engagement, said: “This is an exciting time for the council, our partners, and the citizens of Luton. To secure funding to trial new ways of working, influence how as a town we work, and to shape the future of the UK shows the innovative way that Luton is stepping forward and showing why we are on the up. Thanks to National Lottery players without whom this funding wouldn’t be possible.”
Karen Perkins, CEO of the Bedfordshire and Luton Community Foundation, said: “Funding, fairness and equity are at the core of our work. We are pleased and proud to be a partner in this initiative and look forward to the systems change it will bring about for the town.“