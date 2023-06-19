To celebrate the Windrush generation’s positive impact on the community, Luton Borough Council will hold a series of events to mark 75 years since the ship arrived in the UK on June 22, 1948.

On board were nearly 500 from the Caribbean who answered the call of a new life to help the UK, as it dealt with the after effects of the Second World War.

In Luton, the Caribbean community has been heavily involved in health, transport, fashion, sports and the arts.

The British liner 'Empire Windrush' at port

Councillor Hazel Simmons MBE, said: “Luton’s strength lies in its rich diversity and for decades the Caribbean community has been at the forefront of this.”

She added: “Not only that, but it is vital we learn from the mistakes and injustices that have been experienced by many, who nevertheless had the strength and fortitude to give to our town.

“The range of events that people can get involved in means there is something for everyone to enjoy and reflect upon in the coming weeks.”

On Thursday (June 22), there will be celebratory event as the Windrush flag is raised above the Town Hall at midday. On June 24, there will be a civic reception, followed by a free exhibition about the history of Windrush and Caribbean culture. There are set to be more events including a festival in Sundon Park and a fun day at Marsh House in July.

The celebrations will end with the Hope Gala Ball at Luton Rugby Club in October.