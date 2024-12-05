Luton Town FC's Power Court plan recommended for approval

Luton Town's intended new ground at Power Court - pic: Luton Town FC

Luton Town Football Club’s prestigious new Power Court stadium development is being recommended for approval by local authority planning officers, subject to conditions, and could stage up to three concerts annually.

The hybrid application for a mixed-use development contains full details on the stadium and other facilities, and an updated outline submission for a music venue and hotel on a brownfield site close to Luton town centre.

Applicant 2020 Developments (Luton) Limited submitted plans for the 25,000-capacity stadium to the borough council in September. Outline planning permission was granted in September 2019 for the redevelopment of the 21-acre Power Court site.

The mixed-use element includes spectator and media facilities, conference rooms, food and beverage outlets and commercial area, community space, works to the River Lea, an access and highways work.

A music venue, a hotel and associated works feature in the outline application, with interim use of the podium for the music venue as a fan zone.

The application site is relatively flat and has been used intensively for industrial purposes since the end of the nineteenth century, according to a report to LBC’s development management committee.

Historic uses have included a power station, boiler and engineering works, a fire station, coal depots, and an electricity generating facility, said the report. “There are residual access roads within the application site area, which continue to allow the land to be serviced.

“In terms of the more specific stadium uses, these would incorporate all the main functions required for a football stadium, such as players and official changing areas, kitchen, groundsman stores, concourses for spectators and hospitality spaces.

“A TV gantry will run the full length of the west stand, while the stadium back of house facilities and an embedded energy centre are focused to the north of the stadium.

“It would become the new base for Luton Town FC hosting the club’s home matches throughout the football season. Although the stadium’s primary purpose is to provide a sporting arena for the Hatters, the applicant has included within its proposals for concerts to be allowed for up to three days during a calendar year.”

A planning statement from professional services consulting firm WSP explained: “The development of Power Court is an important catalyst to drive regeneration in Luton town centre.

“A new public plaza, deculverting of the River Lea, and associated landscaping will create a space for residents and visitors to gather. The focal point of the stadium, along with the other town centre uses, will bring further vibrancy to this new quarter.”

Eight representations have been received with concerns around flooding, contamination, the setting of St Mary’s Church, traffic, parking and access, the culverting of the River Lea, lighting and noise, added the report. “The scheme’s impact on match days would be addressed by a stadium management plan.”

Buildings and structures have been demolished at Power Court, while the River Lea flowing underground through a culvert dissects the site.

The project is due to be considered by LBC’s development management committee on Monday, December 16.