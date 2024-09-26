Luton Town FC's training facility improvements given the go-ahead by council

A close-up view of a football and cleats. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Further improvements to Luton Town Football Club’s training facilities are set to proceed in the near future.

The Hatters submitted full plans for new welfare facilities to cater for the club’s academy players on land to the side of Barnfield Academy South, off Cutenhoe Road.

The Championship team’s project includes an access, parking, a pathway and other works to improve its sports facilities. The one-acre site is located in a corner of the Avenue Centre for Education (ACE) playing fields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Planning permission was granted in October 2020 for an indoor academy training facility for Luton Town Football Club, according to a report to the borough council’s development management committee.

“This outline application included changing facilities in the dome structure, but this previously agreed scheme has lapsed now,” explained the report. “Those will be provided within the current proposals instead.

“It allows greater freedom for local schools to use the indoor premises. These plans will deliver important player wellbeing facilities. A revised project from the club for the dome was approved in June.

“The access will be from Park Street, while parking will be available for staff and vehicles transporting academy players to and from the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A pathway would run to the north of the sports pitches, connecting the pedestrian gate on Park Street to the school buildings. This route is used already, but will be formalised now.

“The parking includes two coach spaces and room for 26 other vehicles, with two of those disabled bays. The welfare accommodation contains changing rooms, a groundsman’s store, a match officials’ area, a female changing facility and a First Aid room.”

Two letters opposing the scheme were received around expansion in the (airport) public safety zone, the impact on the neighbouring amenity, noise and disturbance, and the design, added the report.

“The safety zone has reduced in size and is now a smaller area than that cited in one of the objections. It wouldn’t result in any adverse impact on the surrounding area, and the design is functional for a low profile development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal planning officer David Hall confirmed the London Luton Airport public safety zone has been amended and significantly reduced in area.

He described the facilities as being “a considerable distance from properties in Cutenhoe Road”, adding: “The pathway to the north of the sports pitches isn’t a general right of way. There’ll be a limitation in its use.”

Agent for the football club’s application Sean McGrath, from WSP, said: “This is part of a wide investment the club is making to upgrade its training facilities at Cutenhoe Road and The Brache.

“A new air dome is provided for the academy players, which has been subject to community use agreements. There are also three pitches for the school, one of which is all weather, and two grass pitches for the academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These facilities will allow academy players to change close to where they’re playing, rather than walking across from The Brache.

“The footpath will be only open to the schools using the playing fields, so not outside school hours.”

Councillors unanimously agreed the development.