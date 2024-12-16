Luton Town's Power Court set to move a step closer tonight - if plans are approved

One of England’s most iconic football grounds is set to move a step closer to extinction tonight, (Monday) if Luton Town Football Club’s plans to build a new 25,000-capacity stadium are approved.

The Hatters are seeking to relocate from the club’s historic home at Kenilworth Road to a brand new location at Power Court, close to the town centre.

One small step for the staff and supporters, one giant leap for a team which came close to folding in the summer of 2003 and survived a torrid few years, after successive points deduction saw the club drop out of the Football League.

Applicant 2020 Developments (Luton) Limited, the Hatters’ property arm, took charge of Luton Town in 2008. The fan-backed consortium bought the club from the administrators.

The company’s clear investment strategy was to build a new stadium and regenerate the locality sustainably. Whether 2020 was the end date target is now a historical footnote, ahead of this evening’s borough council development management committee meeting.

Getting this close to delivering on its promise to supporters is an achievement in itself, not to mention last season’s lucrative Premier League campaign which put the club in the international spotlight and attracted worldwide admiration.

When the Newlands Park Luton gateway project was approved in March 2019, enabling Power Court to progress, Hatters’ chief executive Gary Sweet described it as “a little bit surreal, really”.

The hybrid application has been recommended for approval by the local authority’s planning department. It contains a mixed-use development with the stadium and other facilities, and an updated outline submission for a music venue and hotel.

The mixed-use element includes spectator and media facilities, conference rooms, food and beverage outlets and commercial area, community space, and works to the River Lea.

A music venue, a hotel and associated works feature in the outline application, with interim use of the podium for the music venue as a fan zone.

Eight representations have been received with concerns around flooding, contamination, the setting of St Mary’s Church, traffic, parking and access, the culverting of the River Lea, lighting and noise, according to a report to the planning committee.

Buildings and structures have been demolished at Power Court, while the River Lea flowing underground through a culvert dissects the site, said the report.

Outline planning permission was granted in September 2019 for the redevelopment of the 21-acre Power Court site. Its past uses have included a power station, boiler and engineering works and a fire station.

A further outine application was approved in September 2022, which increased the amount of housing on the site from 550 to 1,200 units and included a health centre, retail and community uses, food and drink outlets, and highways works.

A planning statement from professional services consulting firm WSP explained: “The development of Power Court is an important catalyst to drive regeneration in Luton town centre.

“A new public plaza, deculverting of the River Lea, and associated landscaping will create a space for residents and visitors to gather. The focal point of the stadium, along with the other town centre uses, will bring further vibrancy to this new quarter.”