Luton’s Hat Gardens named as ‘Project of the Year’ at national building awards
Luton’s £1.9 million project to transform derelict land on Bute Street into a community space has been named as the Project of the Year at a building awards ceremony.
The Hat Gardens was officially opened in May and since then has been the place for people to get together for events like the Coronation and Pride in Luton. Now, the hard work of Luton-based construction company and project contractor Ryebridge has been recognised at the National Building and Construction Awards, with the park taking home the 'Project of the Year’ (under £10m) award
Councillor James Taylor, portfolio holder for regeneration and inclusive growth at Luton Council, said: "Hat Gardens represents a remarkable collaboration, and winning this award is a testament to the vision, enthusiasm, and hard work of everyone involved in the project.”
Since its formal opening earlier this year, the Hat Gardens has hosted over 25 events.