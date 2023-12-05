News you can trust since 1891
Luton’s Hat Gardens named as ‘Project of the Year’ at national building awards

Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 5th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 16:30 GMT
The Hat Gardens park on Bute Street. Picture: Luton Borough CouncilThe Hat Gardens park on Bute Street. Picture: Luton Borough Council
The Hat Gardens park on Bute Street. Picture: Luton Borough Council

Luton’s £1.9 million project to transform derelict land on Bute Street into a community space has been named as the Project of the Year at a building awards ceremony.

The Hat Gardens was officially opened in May and since then has been the place for people to get together for events like the Coronation and Pride in Luton. Now, the hard work of Luton-based construction company and project contractor Ryebridge has been recognised at the National Building and Construction Awards, with the park taking home the 'Project of the Year’ (under £10m) award

Councillor James Taylor, portfolio holder for regeneration and inclusive growth at Luton Council, said: "Hat Gardens represents a remarkable collaboration, and winning this award is a testament to the vision, enthusiasm, and hard work of everyone involved in the project.”

Since its formal opening earlier this year, the Hat Gardens has hosted over 25 events.

