Luton's new mayor praises "astonishing" community after first two months in the role

Luton mayor Tahmina Saleem at the mayoral investiture. Picture: Euan Duncan, LDRS

The new Mayor of Luton and Labour Biscot councillor Tahmina Saleem has described her first two months in the role as “a whirlwind of events” and “a rollercoaster”.

She received the robes and chain of office at the borough council’s annual mayor-making ceremony in the Town Hall, last night (Tuesday, July 16).

Labour Northwell councillor Babatunde Ajisola is the deputy mayor for 2024/25. The formal investiture ceremony was delayed from June because of the General Election.

“The amount and breadth of community activity in Luton is astonishing,” councillor Saleem told the full council meeting.

Luton mayor Tahmina Saleem and deputy mayor Babatunde Ajisola at the mayoral investiture. Picture: Euan Duncan, LDRS

“I became Mayor of Luton eight weeks ago today,” she said. “As your first citizen, it’s my privilege and honour to represent the town, and what a start it’s been.

“We hosted the BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend two days later, with more than 100,000 people enjoying world class performances at Stockwood Park live streamed across the world to millions.

“The past two months have been a whirlwind of events large and small, with the Luton International Carnival, the D-Day 80th anniversary commemoration, Picnic in the Park, the Windrush flag raising event and our first refugee week.

“I’ve presided over citizenship ceremonies for 200 people, the launch of Luton Pride, the recent Luton foodbank colour run, and Bright Star Awards for our amazing children in care.

“I was advised it would be a rollercoaster and it has been, as the amount and breadth of community activity in Luton is astonishing. One thing that stands out among all our communities is the will to help one another.

“We’ve more than 150 languages and dialects spoken in Luton,” she explained. “We’re a tapestry of cultures and identities, yet are united in our diversity. That’s Luton’s greatest strength and possibly what seems to infuriate some.”

Councillor Saleem has chosen five charities to support. These are the Level Trust uniform exchange based in The Mall, the curry kitchen of Community Interest Luton, the West Indian Community Association’s luncheon club at Bury Park Community Centre, Field of Dreams supporting young asylum seekers with football kit, English lessons online, careers and employability support, and medical aid for Palestinians.

“At the Luton Pride event, I acknowledged those who have fought for their human rights and recognition,” she added. “I stated that I stand with all our residents who champion their rights, as those rights that protect one are the same that protect us all.

“These should be fiercely defended against bigotry, prejudice and hate,” she explained. “I’ll continue to stand with all our residents, hearing the voices of the marginalised and discriminated while championing them.

“In my term of office, I’ll build on our Luton No Place for Hate Campaign. I’m committed to fostering an environment where every resident feels safe, valued and heard.

“The people of Luton have their roots in all four corners of the earth, and events abroad affect residents directly here. Whether that’s war in Ukraine, the bombing of Gaza, the occupation of Kashmir, conflict in Sudan or earthquakes in Turkey and China, their impact is felt acutely in our town.”