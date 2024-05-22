Luton's new mayor Tahmina Saleem and deputy mayor Babatunde Ajisola

Meeting “the no nonsense, let’s get it done, salt of the earth types that make up Luton and remind her of her northern roots” is among the plans of the new mayor of the borough.

Labour borough councillor Tahmina Saleem has been appointed to the role for the next 12 months. She was born in Sheffield and arrived in Luton in 2007.

Councillor Saleem was elected to the local authority in Round Green ward in the 2019 local elections, before being re-elected last May to represent Biscot ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As an executive member, she was appointed to the children’s, families and education services portfolio in May 2021. Her specific responsibilities were for children and their health and wellbeing.

She takes over as mayor from Labour Central councillor Mohammed Yaqub Hanif, whose appointment a year ago coincided with Luton Town Football Club winning promotion to the Premier League.

He posted on social media: “That is it. All done as the mayor of the greatest place in the land. #Luton.”

In a farewell message to the department’s staff, councillor Saleem said: “As the ‘voice of the child,’ I’m legally responsible for the oversight of more than 200 statutory duties relating to children and young people, covering education, health and wellbeing, family partnership and social care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been an honour to hold this post, with too many positive memories of our children and young people and their achievements to recount. I look back with pride at what’s been achieved during the past three years.”

Labour High Town councillor Umme Ali joins the executive to replace her as portfolio holder.

“I’m looking forward to becoming mayor and meeting more of our wonderful community,” added councillor Saleem. “While the talented councillor Ali takes over the role, I’ll continue to be an active champion for our children and young people.”

Councillor Saleem “dabbles in Keep Luton Tidy, Edible Luton and Neighbourhood Watch locally, as well as supporting the innovative Biscot peace and wellbeing hub”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She “speaks Urdu in her own unique way, and enjoys gardening and reading in her limited spare time”.

Labour Northwell councillor Babatunde Ajisola becomes the town’s deputy mayor, having been elected to the council a year ago. He succeeds Labour Biscot councillor Zanib Raja.

The annual mayoral investiture ceremony is due to take place in the Town Hall on Tuesday June 11 at 6pm.

Labour Leagrave councillor Maria Lovell nominated councillor Saleem, with Labour Northwell councillor Rob Roche seconding the nomination. The new mayor was invited to sign a declaration of acceptance of office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Ajisola was nominated as deputy mayor by Labour Northwell councillor Amy Nicholls, with councillor Roche again seconding.

Labour Beech Hill councillor Javed Hussain’s appointment as deputy council leader was formally confirmed, following the decision by previous post holder Poets councillor Aslam Khan to switch from Labour to the Conservatives.

With councillor Ali replacing councillor Saleem on the ruling group’s executive, Labour Challney councillor Basit Mahmood has been added to the committee as well.