A long-awaited master plan for a prestigious park in Luton is set to be unveiled to borough councillors, this evening, (Monday, November 21) – although costings for its proposals remain to be finalised.

Potential new features for Stockwood Park include family cycling and walking routes with signed trails, an adventure playground, picnic areas, a 3G multi-use games area (MUGA) and floodlit all weather pitch, an outdoor gym and a BMX or pump track.

Ecological benefits achievable are diversification of grassland areas to create longer grass and meadows, planting of woodlands and the next generation of specimen trees, improving the pond, and restricted public access to selected areas, if space permits, to provide habitat for ground nesting birds.

Works to restore the historic landscape design, an interpretation of the outline of the original house, renovation of historic entrance features and the World War Two pillbox, and signage explaining the history of Stockwood Park are other possible aspects of the project.

Set in almost 250 acres of predominantly green space within the Farley Hill estate to the south of the town, the future uses and activities promoted within the site have been examined by external consultants.

There have been two public consultation exercises as part of their work, and a final master plan is due to be considered by the borough council’s overview and scrutiny board tonight.

The document provides details of the scheme with an introduction to the site, the public engagement outcomes and resulting suggestions to boost the status of Stockwood Park, according to a report to the board.

“The purpose of this project was to review its current use, including the popularity and financial viability of the golf course and the athletics centre, and to design a master plan for its sustainable future,” explained the report. “This would help it meet its potential as Luton’s country park.

“While the proposals are currently being costed and various funding options are suggested, there’s no capital secured to carry out the works,” said the report.

“Therefore, any financial assistance that could be provided for this development would be a great show of confidence in the future of the park.”

Several finance options are explored, including:

the National Lottery heritage fund, which has provided support for many similar parks over the years; Section 106 planning contributions, such as from the nearby Newlands Road development; community funding through the council’s airport company, which has diminished post-Covid, the plan acknowledges; investment for specific sports infrastructure is available from organisations, such as Sport England the Football Foundation and British Cycling; Farley Big Local, which has secured funding for improvement works in the area; and specific planting initiatives from the Urban Tree Challenge Fund, the Woodland Trust, HS2 Woodland Fund and the England Woodland Creation Offer.

Car parks could be better located, with planting to reduce their visual impact, while improved access and circular routes are other possibilities.