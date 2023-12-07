Meet Luton council's new deputy leader - who has lived in the town for 45 years

Javed Hussain. Picture: Euan Duncan, LDRS

The new deputy leader of Luton Borough Council says he felt “privileged” and “surprised” when he was offered the role early in his second term as a councillor.

Labour Beech Hill councillor Javed Hussain was appointed to the position, after councillor Aslam Khan resigned from the party to join the Conservatives.

Councillor Hussain was elected in Saints ward in 2019 and was re-elected to his new ward in May.

“As a first time councillor I was honoured to be given the portfolio for adult social care, four years ago,” he said. “My portfolio has changed since to sustainable transport and highways.”

He described himself as “a passionate and proud Lutonian”, having lived in the town for 45 years, and attended local schools and the university when it was still a polytechnic.

“I got involved in politics because I thought I’d like to give something back to the local community. I come from a family which has always voted Labour, so it was my party of choice.”

Becoming deputy leader was unexpected, as councillor Hussain explained: “I didn’t have an inkling councillor Khan was going to leave. It was a surprise to all of us. Had he stayed, I would never have thought about it.

“I felt privileged when council leader councillor Hazel Simmons told me I was being given the position. It’s been quite an achievement and a journey from starting as a councillor to being deputy leader in four-and-a-half years.

“You have the extra responsibility of getting the same briefings and finding about any issues, as well as being a pseudo-leader and filling in for her.

“It means I can make a meaningful difference and deliver for the community as the voice of the people.”

On highways, he referred to £4.5m resurfacing work on the town’s roads, saying: “Roads are the front line. Everyone sees their streets not swept, potholes or a tree not pruned.

“What they don’t see is the statutory functions of children’s services and adult social care. As a small unitary authority we can’t afford to spend the money we need to on roads and the government can only give us so much money.”

Councillor Hussain acknowledged the local authority’s green credentials for its highways department with all its fleet using biofuel. “It’s come at a big cost to us, but we think the environmental savings outweighs that.

“So I’d like to see a government subsidising this as it’s 90 per cent cleaner than diesel. If all our buses and coaches could run on that it would make a fabulous difference to the whole of the UK.

“We’re looking at bus improvements, such as a couple of park and rides, and one or two mobility hubs. We need to make the bus services more reliable, readily available and cheaper.”

On enforcement, he added: “My ambition would be to see parking enforcement officers on e-bikes, so it’s a more sustainable mode and they’re not stuck in traffic.