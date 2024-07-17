Luton Airport

A £150,000 spend on a Luton Rising marketing campaign to support a community-led petition was separate from an advertisement labelled “misleading” by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), the company said.

The advertising strategy cost was intended to persuade Luton and the surrounding communities to support the petition backing London Luton Airport expansion, and “didn’t feature the advertisement which was subject to the ASA ruling”, Luton Rising explained.

“This petition is therefore unaffected by this (ruling), which Luton Rising understands will be presented to government at some future point with a letter of business support.”

Campaign group Stop Luton Airport Expansion (SLAE) said on its website: “After a series of complaints from interested groups and individuals, the ASA ruled the borough council-owned airport company deliberately misled the public over its environmental claims for airport expansion by omitting key facts.

“It claimed their pledges had real bite, despite only 1.3 per cent of emissions coming from airport operations. The majority of the airport’s overall greenhouse gas emissions came from air traffic movements, according to the ASA report.

“That report revealed that London Luton Airport’s total greenhouse gas emissions stood at 1,341,235 tonnes CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) in 2019, a figure which didn’t include non-CO2 emissions such as soot particles, nitrogen oxide and water condensation trails from air traffic movements.”

The advertisements cannot appear again in the form complained of, while London Luton Airport Limited (trading as Luton Rising) was told to ensure future claims are adequately qualified and that material information about the environmental impact of airport expansion cannot be omitted.

A Freedom of Information request by SLAE revealed that Luton Rising spent £155,932 on advertising, of which £63,357 was on outdoor posters.

A Luton Rising spokesman said in a statement: “The expenditure quoted by SLAE was for a campaign run in Luton and surrounding communities to support the community-led petition, which didn’t feature the advertisement that was subject to the ASA ruling.

“If the government approves our application for expansion, we’ve committed to introducing a unique and groundbreaking initiative called the green controlled growth framework (GCG).

“This is a new, environmentally-focused approach to managing growth at the airport. It introduces maximum limits for the airport’s noise, greenhouse gases, air quality and surface access impacts.

“Those environmental limits would be governed by a new independent scrutiny body, with the ability to limit further growth if the airport doesn’t keep to the limits. Aircraft greenhouse gas emissions are included in national level limits across all airports and are controlled by the government.

“We’ve always been entirely clear that emissions caused by air movements are, and never have been, part of our proposed GCG framework. These are subject to the government’s jet zero goal, which commits to net zero UK aviation emissions by 2050.

“The ASA accepted that the specific carbon emissions covered by GCG were set out on the Luton Rising website, to which viewers of the advertisement were pointed. It felt this distinction should have been made clearer in the advertisement, which will be the case in any future advertising.”