Month-long public consultation begins on new economic growth strategy for Luton

Encouraging Luton residents that “aren’t economically active back into the workplace” is a strand of the local authority’s new economic growth strategy.

The document aims to establish an economic growth framework during the next seven years to 2032, according to a report to the borough council’s executive.

“Inclusive growth is the very essence of the strategy, not just a component,” said the report. “This blueprint is being produced as Luton faces challenges, along with major opportunities, as it seeks to build a more productive, fairer, greener and more economically resilient borough.

“This will align with the government’s new industrial strategy to 2035. A pivotal document, this will shape the future of our town and sets out how we’ll deliver long-term and sustainable economic growth to the benefit of local businesses and residents.

“Crucially, this growth will be fair and equitable to create opportunities for all. It’s the key to delivering Luton 2040 and is fully aligned with the other four 2040 priorities.

“Considerable talks have taken place with LBC’s inclusive economy board, members and partner organisations, as well as a focus on engaging with young people to get their views.

“This strategy will be comprised of three sections. These are evidence base, action areas, and a detailed activity plan to be developed during the public consultation. The first two sections are ready for that four-week engagement exercise from today,” (Apr 8th) added the report.

“This engagement period gives all stakeholders, residents, voluntary and community sector organisations, and people working, studying, investing and running businesses in Luton an opportunity to respond and to support the development of the strategy.

“LBC wants to ensure the document adopts Luton’s unique selling points, helps tackle the economic challenges it faces and maximises the town’s future opportunities to capitalise on these.

“The South Midlands authorities are delivering a regional economic growth strategy and the council is working closely with the appointed consultants Lichfields around that.

“An ambition is to focus on education and skills, upskilling and reskilling our residents, health and wellbeing, net zero and housing to support the economy to grow sustainably.”

Portfolio holder for regeneration and inclusive growth and Labour High Town councillor James Taylor described it as a draft document, “which will shape the future of our town”, saying: “It explains how we’ll deliver long-term sustainable economic growth.

“We’ve engaged in extensive collaborative work with a diverse range of stakeholders during the past nine months. This collective effort has been instrumental in building the evidence base to shape the draft strategy ready for consultation.

“It covers transformation opportunities, the alignment of our strategy with the government’s growth agenda, grand challenges and strategic ambitions.

“Other aspects are a strategic framework for economic growth in Luton, and a more productive, a more resilient and a more inclusive economy, as well as a cross cutting theme of a fair transition to a green economy.

“One particular strand being brought forward is bringing people that aren’t economically active back into the workforce, while ensuring there’s adequate transport links to get people to work.”

The committee approved the draft economic growth strategy for public consultation.