More than 100 new special school places in Houghton Regis as part of £50million investment

Up to 115 new special school places in Houghton Regis are set to be created.

The council says the extra places at Chiltern School will mean more children and young people with complex special educational needs including autism have access to specialist education closer to home. Previously, growth in demand for special school provision had resulted in increased placements within the independent sector and outside of the area.

The expansion is part of a £50million package to help children in Central Bedfordshire.

From September, Chiltern School will expand onto the former Universal Technical College (UTC) on the Kingsland Campus. Chiltern will no longer operate from the Beech Road site in Dunstable.