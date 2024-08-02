File image of vapes. Picture: Getty Images

More than 13,500 illegal vapes have been seized in Luton since 2021, a meeting heard.

Despite the legal prohibition on selling e-cigarettes or vapes containing nicotine to under 18s, both national and local rates of youth vaping are rising, according to a report to the borough council’s scrutiny health and social care review group.

“Of particular concern is children and young people who started vaping with no prior history of tobacco smoking,” said the report.

“The long-term health risks, potential harm, and lifelong addiction associated with youth vaping underscore the urgency of addressing this issue.”

LBC’s public health principal Suliman Rafiq referred to the Luton tobacco control strategy, saying: “We’ve seen cheap, attractive and brightly coloured disposable vapes specifically targeted at young people

“The chief medical officer has said marketing vapes to children is utterly unacceptable.

“We were delighted when the government announced legislation earlier this year, which was also mentioned in the recent King’s Speech, that it’s committed to a smoke free generation. This includes work around vapes and children.”

LBC’s commercial regulatory manager for trading standards Liz Bailey explained: “There’s a requirement for legal vapes there’s no more than 2ml of fluid and two per cent nicotine content, which roughly equates to 600 puffs.

“There are plenty of illegal vapes for sale above those levels. In Luton, we’ve found some with more than 10,000 puffs or the equivalent of 500 cigarettes.

“Some vapes sent of for testing were found to have excess levels of lead and cadmium in them. We’ve evidence of children as young as ten and 11 being sold illegal vapes. Some are brightly coloured and have enticing names.

“More than 13,500 illegal vapes have been seized in Luton since 2021 through unannounced visits and test purchases by adults or underaged children.

“This has led to a significant reduction in the availability of illegal vapes in Luton. There are a hardened few shopkeepers who know what they’re selling and shouldn’t be.

“We get intelligence about van drivers coming into the town and trying to sell small amounts to shopkeepers to trial with the aim of supplying them more.

“We work with our partners HM Revenue and Customs and the border force to stop the illicit trade persisting. Our vision is to disrupt illegal activity and make Luton an unattractive place for organised criminals and individuals selling illicit tobacco and vapes.

“We’ll continue regular test purchasing and if we get a positive sale to visit, search and seize. There’s been plenty of work with landlords of shops to evict tenants involved with criminal activity.

“We’re focusing on shisha bars as well. We’re supporting the call for licensing of shisha bars.”

The local authority’s principal trading standards officer Mick Smith added: “The figure is 13,622 after a couple of seizures today.

“We’re on it every week visiting premises. It’s a high priority healthwise and because it’s criminal activity as well.”

LBC’s director of public health Sally Cartwright said: “This (legislation) is the biggest and most important intervention nationally around public health for some time. People are positive and excited about the public health implications of it.”